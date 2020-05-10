1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-DOJ official claims Barr "twisted" her words in motion to dismiss Flynn case

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mary McCord, former acting assistant attorney general for national security, claimed in a New York Times op-ed Sunday that the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn "twisted" her words to suggest that the FBI's 2017 interview of Flynn was illegitimate.

Why it matters: The Justice Department's filing relies in part on McCord's July 2017 interview with the FBI to argue that the FBI had no valid counterintelligence reason to interview Flynn, and that the former national security adviser's apparent lies were therefore immaterial.

The big picture: The Flynn filing — signed by acting U.S. Attorney for D.C. Timothy Shea, a close confidante of Attorney General Barr — notes that the FBI had intended to close its counterintelligence investigation of Flynn but extended it upon learning about his conversations with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

  • The filing claims that the calls were "entirely appropriate on their face," and that nothing was said on the calls to indicate an "inappropriate relationship" between Flynn and Russia.
  • Therefore, "there was no factual basis for the predication of a new counterintelligence investigation," the filing states. "Nor was there a justification or need to interview Mr. Flynn as to his own personal recollections of what had been said."
  • The filing cites a summary of McCord's interview with the FBI more than 25 times to show that Justice Department leadership wanted to notify the incoming Trump administration of the Flynn-Kislyak communications, but that the FBI refused.

Yes, but: McCord claims in her op-ed that her interview does not help support the conclusion that the interview shouldn't have taken place, and that "it is disingenuous for the department to twist my words to suggest that it does."

What she's saying: "What the account of my interview describes is a difference of opinion about what to do with the information that Mr. Flynn apparently had lied to the incoming vice president, Mr. Pence, and others in the incoming administration about whether he had discussed the Obama administration’s sanctions against Russia in his calls with Mr. Kislyak," McCord writes.

  • The filing describes the FBI's reasons for not wanting to notify the incoming Trump administration about Flynn's lies as "vacillating from the potential compromise of a “counterintelligence” investigation to the protection of a purported “criminal” investigation."
  • But McCord claims this "vacillation" has "no bearing" on whether the FBI interview was justified, whether Flynn's lies were material to the Russia investigation, or whether they were material to the "clear counterintelligence threat" that Flynn's lies posed due to the risk of blackmail. "The materiality is obvious," she writes.

The bottom line: "In short, the report of my interview does not anywhere suggest that the FBI’s interview of Mr. Flynn was unconstitutional, unlawful or not “tethered” to any legitimate counterintelligence purpose," McCord concludes.

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Go deeper: Read the full op-ed

Go deeper

Exclusive: Pence says he'd be "happy" to see Michael Flynn back in government

Vice President Mike Pence told "Axios on HBO" that he welcomes the idea of bringing Michael Flynn back into government, after the Justice Department moved last week to drop its criminal case against President Trump's former national security adviser. This episode of "Axios on HBO" debuts Monday at 11pm ET/PT.

Why it matters: Trump said April 30 that he would "certainly consider" bringing Flynn back into the administration. Since Flynn had been accused of lying to the vice president, Pence's blessing clears an obstacle to him returning to Trump’s inner circle.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tweets more than 50 times about Russia probe amid new revelations

Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

Between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, President Trump tweeted or retweeted more than 50 times about the investigations by the FBI and the House Intelligence Committee into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia.

Why it matters: The tweetstorm shows the degree to which Trump is still consumed by what he believes to be an illegal attempt to end his presidency by Democrats and intelligence officials from the Obama administration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama raises alarm that "rule of law is at risk" after DOJ drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Obama speaks at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December 2019. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is concerned that the "basic understanding of the rule of law is at risk" due to the Justice Department dropping charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, he said in a private phone call with former members of his administration obtained by Yahoo News.

Driving the news: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing President Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in criminal cases, including the DOJ's prosecution of Flynn.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy