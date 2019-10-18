Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg spoke about free expression with Georgetown University students yesterday, the first time he spoke publicly in Washington since his congressional testimony a year and a half ago.
The big picture: Zuckerberg told the students what he sees as the three biggest threats to free expression.
- Legal: "Laws and regulations around the world that undermine free expression and people's human rights."
- "[T]he platforms themselves — including us."
- Cultural: "[T]he impulse to restrict speech and enforce new norms around what people can say."
In a pre-speech interview, Zuckerberg told Axios' Mike Allen that Facebook has a responsibility to "design systems that can help expose the diversity of ideas, and that don't encourage polarizing content and clickbait and things like that. And we take that very seriously."
