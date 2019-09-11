Mark Sanford on the issues, in under 500 words

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford is 1 of 3 long-shot Republican challengers to President Trump. A longtime figure in Congress and state government, he is known as a budget hawk and fiscal reformer. A frequent critic of Trump's, he faults the president for steering the Republican Party away from the national debt and deficits.

Key facts about Mark Sanford:

Current position: N/A

N/A Age: 59

59 Born: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Education: Furman University (BA), University of Virginia (MBA)

Furman University (BA), University of Virginia (MBA) Date candidacy announced: Sept. 8, 2019

Sept. 8, 2019 Previous roles: Representative for South Carolina’s 1st District (1995–2001; 2013–2019), U.S. Air Force Reserve (2003–2013), real estate broker, farmer

Representative for South Carolina’s 1st District (1995–2001; 2013–2019), U.S. Air Force Reserve (2003–2013), real estate broker, farmer % of votes in line with Trump, per FiveThirtyEight: 70.8%

Mark Sanford's stances on key issues:

National debt and deficits: Government spending is Sanford's greatest concern. He strongly supports reducing the national debt and balancing the budget.

Government spending is Sanford's greatest concern. He strongly supports reducing the national debt and balancing the budget. Climate change: Though Sanford joined other House Republicans in a call for action on climate change, he also voted against bills addressing the issue, including a carbon tax, fearing the cost of implementation if an economic slowdown were to occur.

Though Sanford joined other House Republicans in a call for action on climate change, he also voted against bills addressing the issue, including a carbon tax, fearing the cost of implementation if an economic slowdown were to occur. Marijuana: Though Sanford has not publicly announced his support for legalized marijuana, he criticized the Trump administration in 2018 for threatening to prosecute marijuana businesses that operated in states where the substance has been legalized.

Though Sanford has not publicly announced his support for legalized marijuana, he criticized the Trump administration in 2018 for threatening to prosecute marijuana businesses that operated in states where the substance has been legalized. Immigration: Sanford holds traditional Republican views on immigration. He believes in a secure border and voted for penalizing sanctuary cities. However, he said does not support family separation at the southern border.

Key criticisms of Mark Sanford:

Hiking trip: Former Gov. Sanford lied about his whereabouts for 6 days in 2009. Instead of hiking the Appalachian Trail as he claimed, he later admitted he was in Buenos Aires, Argentina, having an affair with a TV reporter.

Former Gov. Sanford lied about his whereabouts for 6 days in 2009. Instead of hiking the Appalachian Trail as he claimed, he later admitted he was in Buenos Aires, Argentina, having an affair with a TV reporter. Extreme frugality: Sanford has been criticized for taking thriftiness too far. As South Carolina's governor, he required his staff to use both sides of Post-it notes, and attempted to refuse $700 million in federal stimulus money in 2009.

Sanford has been criticized for taking thriftiness too far. As South Carolina's governor, he required his staff to use both sides of Post-it notes, and attempted to refuse $700 million in federal stimulus money in 2009. Running in anger: Some Republicans claim Sanford is only running because of his animosity with Trump that came to a head in South Carolina's 2018 primary elections. The president supported Sanford's conservative challenger. Sanford lost, but insists a personal grudge is not driving his campaign.

1 fun thing about Mark Sanford:

As governor, Sanford held squealing, wriggling pigs under each arm outside the state house chamber to criticize lawmakers for including pork-barrel projects in South Carolina’s 2004 state budget.

