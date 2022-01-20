Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Sens. Jon Ossoff and Mark Kelly. Photos: Chip Somodevilla (left), Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images
Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) will soon propose a bill prohibiting for-profit corporations from establishing and managing political action committees, according to a copy of the legislation obtained by Axios.
Why it matters: The introduction of "The Ban Corporate PACs Act" comes amid heightened scrutiny on Capitol Hill regarding money in politics, including efforts to bar companies from influencing political campaigns and federal elections. It would likely face a court challenge and First Amendment concerns.
- Many Democrats — particularly presidential candidates — have long pledged not to accept money from corporate political action committees as a form of virtue-signaling.
- But as Axios' Lachlan Markay points out, while corporate PACs are getting huge attention amid bipartisan tacks towards political populism, they actually provide a relatively small share of the money fueling federal political contests.
- Both parties are seeing success through their grassroots fundraising — and tailoring strategies accordingly.
Details: In addition to banning for-profit corporations from establishing and managing PACs, the bill would:
- Eliminate the ability of for-profit corporations or PACs to solicit contributions from corporate stockholders.
- Require existing corporate PACs affected by the act to be terminated and funds be fully disbursed within one year after its enactment.
Between the lines: Both senators are newly elected and face challenging political environments in their home states.
- Kelly and Ossoff believe PACs are often established by corporations to influence policy.
- They also believe the nature of their creation allow them to skirt the law, by making contributions to political candidates at a higher legal limit than those placed on contributions from individuals.
The backdrop: The bill comes after Kelly and Ossoff recently introduced a bill barring members of Congress, their spouses and dependent family members from buying and selling stocks while the member holds office.
- That bill is similar to other Republican efforts to limit or ban members of Congress from trading stocks, something House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he's interested in, if Republicans win the majority.
- However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday discounted the need for both bills, saying she's “always in favor of trusting our members."
- She added that insider trading is a matter for the Justice Department.
Both Kelly and Ossoff say they refused to accept corporate PAC donations during their recent election campaigns.
- They did accept donations from third-party PACs, which often allow corporate contributions.
- The two senators are among only 10 sitting members of Congress to put their own stock portfolios in blind trusts, according to an investigation by Insider.