Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden: Taliban won't be recognized until U.S. hostage Mark Frerichs is released

Zachary Basu

Taliban fighter in Kabul. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden issued a statement on Sunday stressing that the Taliban must release U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped in Afghanistan two years ago, "before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy."

Why it matters: Frerichs, a civil engineering contractor who had been working in Kabul for a decade before his disappearance, is the last American known to be held hostage in Afghanistan.

  • Shortly after Frerichs' kidnapping in January 2020, the Trump administration signed a peace agreement with the Taliban that paved the way for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
  • The Taliban have reportedly offered to free Frerichs in exchange for the release of Afghan drug kingpin Bashir Noorzai, who is serving out a life sentence in the U.S.

Driving the news: Biden's statement — one of few references he's made to U.S. hostages since taking office — came days after Frerichs' sister wrote a Washington Post op-ed calling on the president to accept the Noorzai trade.

  • Charlene Cakora claimed that Biden's top aides are aware of the proposal, but that the president himself has not taken a stance on it.
  • "For us, it is simple: The U.S. government either makes this trade or it doesn’t save my brother's life. Every day we don’t bring Mark home is another day he remains in danger," Cakora wrote.

What they're saying: "Threatening the safety of Americans or any innocent civilians is always unacceptable, and hostage-taking is an act of particular cruelty and cowardice," Biden said in his statement.

  • "The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable."
  • "To Mark, and to all the Americans being held hostage and wrongfully detained overseas, and to all their families and friends who are enduring the nightmare of their absence: know that my administration will continue to work steadfastly until every American being unjustly held against their will comes home."

The latest: Cakora issued a statement on Sunday afternoon thanking Biden for his "forceful recognition of Mark’s two years in Taliban custody," while reiterating that the president "has options in front of him" to bring Frerichs home.

Go deeper: Inside Jake Sullivan's call with U.S. hostages' families

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
47 mins ago - World

Ukraine's envoy to Washington says "there is no friction" with U.S.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova sought to minimize reports of tensions between Washington and Kyiv and batted away suggestions that her government is "downplaying the risk" of a Russian invasion during an appearance Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric on the possibility of a Russian invasion has contrasted starkly at times with that of the U.S. and other allies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 51 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Thousands without power after historic blizzard slams New England

A resident walks down a Boston street on Jan. 29. Photo: Allison Dinner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power in Massachusetts after a historic blizzard hit the region on Saturday, with Boston tying its record for the most snow to fall in one day, at 23.6 inches, and recording its sixth-largest snowstorm of all time.

The latest: Reports of 16 to 30 inches of snow have come in from parts of southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service's (NWS) Boston office. Parts of Maine also picked up more than a foot of snow.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

The shifting definition of fully vaccinated

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The definition of what it means to be "fully vaccinated" is evolving even as the CDC has remained careful not to change it officially.

Why it matters: CDC officials have been balancing the job of convincing Americans who've already gotten two doses of the importance of boosters with getting many Americans who still need their first doses to get their shots at all.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow