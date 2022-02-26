Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at white nationalist event

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday addressed the America First Political Action Committee's conference, an event organized by Nick Fuentes, who has been labeled a "white supremacist" by the Justice Department.

Why it matters: Greene is the second Republican representative — along with Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar — to associate herself with the racist fringe group.

What they're saying: Greene said attendees at the conference represented "cancelled Americans," according to HuffPost.