Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks at white nationalist event
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Saturday addressed the America First Political Action Committee's conference, an event organized by Nick Fuentes, who has been labeled a "white supremacist" by the Justice Department.
Why it matters: Greene is the second Republican representative — along with Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar — to associate herself with the racist fringe group.
What they're saying: Greene said attendees at the conference represented "cancelled Americans," according to HuffPost.
- Greene: “You’ve been handed the responsibility to fight for our Constitution and stand for our freedoms, and stop the Democrats who are the communist party of the United States of America,” HuffPost reported.
- Before Greene spoke, Fuentes praised the conference's "secret sauce" as being "white men" and also defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to white nationalism researcher Ben Lorber.