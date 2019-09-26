The legal marijuana industry's revenue from sales of vaping products has dropped 15% amid health fears stemming from vaping-related lung illness, AP reports.

Why it matters: Most of the patients who were sickened had a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC, the chemical found in marijuana, and nearly all cases were found in people who purchased products from illegal sellers. Federal and state health agencies have advised the public to stop vaping until they can find conclusive evidence about the sickness' cause.