World

State Department says it's "concerned" about Philippines’ Maria Ressa conviction

Maria Ressa at a Manila trial court to attend her promulgation on June 15. Photo: Dante Diosina Jr/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The State Department released a one-sentence statement on Tuesday noting that the U.S. is "concerned" for the future of freedom of expression in the Philippines after a court found journalists Maria Ressa and Reynaldo Santos guilty of "cyber libel."

Why it matters: The case, which Ressa and activists say is a politically motivated prosecution by the Philippines' government, has been monitored around the world because of its implications for press freedom in the increasingly authoritarian country.

  • Ressa and Santos Jr were sentenced to between six months to six years in prison Monday for publishing an article about a businessman with links to the government in 2012.

What they're saying: "The United States is concerned by the trial court’s verdict against journalists Maria Ressa and Reynaldo Santos and calls for resolution of the case in a way that reinforces the U.S. and Philippines’ long shared commitment to freedom of expression, including for members of the press," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in the statement.

Camille Elemia
Jun 15, 2020 - World

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa convicted of cyber libel in Philippines

Ressa arrives in court today. Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

A court in the Philippines has convicted Maria Ressa, chief of the news site Rappler, of cyber libel in a trial that has been closely watched because of its implications for press freedom in the country.

Driving the news: Ressa and co-defendant Reynaldo Santos Jr were sentenced to between six months to six years in prison, but were granted bail pending appeals that could ultimately come before the supreme court. Ressa and Rappler have drawn the ire of strongman President Rodrigo Duterte for their critical coverage.

Ina Fried
29 mins ago - Technology

Union: AT&T plans thousands of job cuts, 250 store closings

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

A union representing AT&T employees says the company is planning to cut 3,400 technician and clerical jobs in the next few weeks and also close 250 retail stores, impacting 1,300 retail jobs.

Why it matters: While the cuts can't be separated from the COVID-19 impact on the economy, the moves also come as the mobile industry has consolidated from four national players to three following T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 8,079,076 — Total deaths: 438,171 — Total recoveries — 3,915,347Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 2,119,912 — Total deaths: 116,341 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes.
  4. World: Beijing closes schools to contain new coronavirus outbreak.
  5. 🎾 Sports: U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators.
