Rappler CEO Maria Ressa convicted of cyber libel in Philippines

Ressa arrives in court today. Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

A court in the Philippines has convicted Maria Ressa, chief of the news site Rappler, of cyber libel in a trial that has been closely watched because of its implications for press freedom in the country.

Driving the news: Ressa and co-defendant Reynaldo Santos Jr were sentenced to between six months to six years in prison, but were granted bail pending appeals that could ultimately come before the supreme court. Ressa and Rappler have drawn the ire of strongman President Rodrigo Duterte for their critical coverage.

Details: The case stemmed from a May 2012 article written by Santos Jr about a businessman with links to the government.

  • The law used against Ressa was passed months later, in September 2012. It was not until 5 years later that the case was filed.
  • That would be beyond the one-year window for ordinary libel claims, but that limit is not mentioned in the newer cybercrime law.
  • The Philippine justice department also argued that since the article was updated in 2014 — to correct a minor typographical error — it would be covered by the law.
  • Rappler is facing at least 11 additional government investigations and legal cases.

What to watch: This is also a test case for the cyber libel law, which could ultimately be applied to anything posted online — not just from media outlets.

The big picture: A major broadcaster was recently pulled off the air in the Philippines, in a further erosion media independence under Duterte.

Editor's note: The author is a journalist for Rappler. She is currently in the U.S., and at Axios, on a fellowship program.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 7,893,700 — Total deaths: 432,922 — Total recoveries — 3,766,886Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 2,093,508 — Total deaths: 115,732 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Infectious-disease expert warns of potential health risks at Trump rally.
  4. States: Cuomo threatens to shut down parts of New York again after 25,000 complaints of violations.
  5. World: France and other EU countries reopen borders after 3-month coronavirus lockdown.
  6. Business: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow claims the administration never promised to name businesses that received PPP loans.
Autopsy report lists Rayshard Brooks' manner of death as homicide

A mural of the face of Rayshard Jones outside a burned Wendy's following his shooting death by police in the restaurant parking lot. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Rayshard Brooks sustained organ damage and blood loss when he was shot twice in the back during his fatal shooting by police in Atlanta, Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday evening, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Details: The autopsy found Brooks' manner of death was homicide, CBS News reports. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN on Sunday authorities are weighing possible charges of murder, felony murder or aggravated assault over Brooks' death, with a decision expected by Wednesday.

Scoop: Trump's loyalty cop clashes with agency heads

Photo Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump, in a highly unusual new effort, has begun making significant staffing changes inside top federal agencies without the consent — and, in at least one case, without even the knowledge — of the agency head, according to officials familiar with the effort.

Why it matters: This campaign — helmed by Trump's loyalty enforcer, a 30-year-old former body man who now runs hiring for the government — is part of the systematic purging or reassigning of those deemed insufficiently supportive of Trump.

