34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

American dreams and nightmares

A man stands in the Reflecting Pool during the March on Washington. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Two generations of Kings spoke at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday as part of the March on Washington that honored the 57th anniversary of MLK's "I Have a Dream" speech.

The big picture: Black people are reeling after a summer that opened with the police killing of George Floyd and is closing with the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed and spent time handcuffed to a hospital bed after being shot seven times in the back.

  • Jacob Blake Sr. spoke on the shooting of his son: "We're gonna hold court on systematic racism... And we're not taking it anymore. I ask everyone to stand up. No justice, no peace!"
  • Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, said: "I'm marching for George, for Brianna, for Ahmaud, for Jacob, for Pamela Turner, for Michael Brown, Trayvon and anybody else who lost their lives."
  • Breonna Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer also spoke to the crowd, which responded by chanting her daughter's name. Taylor was killed by Louisville police officers on a no-knock warrant in March. No one has been charged in her death.

Between the lines: On a D.C. summer Friday with a high of 92 degrees, volunteers were taking temperatures at the entrance, and the media reports indicated masks were the norm among the crowd.

The bottom line: King's granddaughter Yolanda Renee King, 12, told a crowd of thousands that they "are the great dreams of our grandparents. ... we will fulfill my grandfather’s dream.”

  • His son Martin Luther King III, 62, said that "we must never forget the American nightmare. ... We still struggle for justice, demilitarizing the police, dismantling mass incarceration."

Marisa Fernandez
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Thousands gather at Lincoln Memorial to protest police brutality

"Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Ursula Perano
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lawyer says the handcuffs restraining Jacob Blake have been removed

The handcuffs attached to the hospital bed of Jacob Blake — who is paralyzed from the waist down following a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin — were removed Friday afternoon, Blake's attorney, Patrick Cafferty, told CNN.

Details: At a press conference Friday, Kenosha Police chief Daniel Miskinis said Blake had been handcuffed to the bed and guarded by officers inside the hospital for "an outstanding warrant for third-degree sexual assault," according to NPR.

Orion Rummler
Aug 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris says officer in Jacob Blake shooting should be charged

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told NBC's "Today" that the police officer that shot Jacob Blake multiple times in the back, leaving him paralyzed, should face charges, based on what she saw in the video of the incident.

Why it matters: It is rare for officers to be charged in the deaths of Black Americans, as seen in an Axios review of the most prominent cases of police killings.

