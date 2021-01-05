Get the latest market trends in your inbox

What to know about the NCAA's March Madness bubble

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It's official: The 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament will be held entirely in Indiana from late March to early April.

Why it matters: In terms of sheer size, the 68-team, 67-game hoops bonanza will be unlike anything we've seen during sports' pandemic era.

Venues: Lucas Oil Stadium (Colts), Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Pacers), Hinkle Fieldhouse (Butler) and Indiana Farmers Coliseum (IUPUI) will host games in Indianapolis, while Mackey Arena (Purdue) and Assembly Hall (Indiana) will host games in nearby West Lafayette and Bloomington.

Housing: Marriott, an NCAA partner, will house teams on separate floors in hotels that are connected via skywalks to the Indiana Convention Center (where teams will practice) and Lucas Oil Stadium.

Protocols: The NCAA will work with health officials in Marion County to determine health and safety protocols, and to administer COVID-19 tests.

Attendance: A limited number of family members will be permitted at games. The NCAA will decide later on whether to allow other spectators.

Between the lines: While leagues like the NBA, NHL and WNBA successfully employed single-site tournaments this summer, college sports is an entirely different beast — and 68 teams is a logistical nightmare of the highest order.

  • The National Collegiate Hockey Conference, an eight-team league with powerhouses like Denver and North Dakota, offers a glimpse of what a bubbled March Madness could look like.
  • Dec. 1–21, the NCHC played in what it called a "pod" in Omaha, Nebraska. 38 games in three weeks.
  • The only places teams went were the arena, the hotel (where they had their own separate lounges) and a designated restaurant. Players were tested every game day.
  • The biggest challenge? Locker room space. "The equipment managers are probably going to be the heroes of this thing," NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton told ESPN.

More bubbles:

  • The women's tournament will also be played in a centralized location, likely San Antonio.
  • Indiana will also host the D-II and D-III men's championships in Evansville and Fort Wayne, respectively.

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A tense, tectonic 48 hours

A stage goes up on the Ellipse yesterday ahead of tomorrow's pro-Trump rally. Photo: Susan Walsh/AP

The next two days look to be the most tumultuous and telling of the wild, never-ending 2020 election.

Driving the news: Twin runoffs in Georgia today determine control of the U.S. Senate. And perhaps half or more of the Republicans in Congress will cast an unprecedented number of votes to invalidate President-elect Biden’s clear win, as the House and Senate meet to certify the Electoral College votes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley GoldSara Fischer
3 hours ago - Technology

Vaccine distribution's information mess

 Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Local health officials are turning to online services like Eventbrite to improvise distribution schemes for the COVID-19 vaccine in the absence of federal support or a national plan.

Why it matters: Millions of lives, along with the country's economic recovery, depend on a speedy and successful rollout of the vaccine. But as people hunt for scarce information about vaccine availability and delivery processes, the lack of coordinated communication risks opening an information vacuum — into which misinformation could easily pour.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
3 hours ago - Technology

Google workers test a different kind of union

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With Monday's announcement that some Google employees have formed the Alphabet Workers Union, the tech industry is getting its own innovative take on labor organizing.

What's happening: On the one hand, this isn't a traditional union — it won't be able to collectively bargain or formally represent the workforce. At the same time, the new "minority union" offers a fresh approach to solidarity: It's open to some managers and can represent temporary and contract workers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow