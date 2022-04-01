431K jobs added in March, unemployment rate drops

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Chart: Axios Visuals

Employers created 431,000 jobs in March as the unemployment rate fell to 3.6% from 3.8%, the Labor Department said Friday.

Driving the news: The numbers were consistent with analysts' expectations. Forecasters had expected 478,000 jobs would be created and the unemployment rate would fall to 3.7%.

The big picture: The latest jobs numbers show that the American labor market remains robust amid volatile financial markets and the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

By the numbers: Wage growth, which had flatlined in February, surged ahead in March. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% for the month and were up 5.6% over the past year.

Meanwhile, the labor force expanded by 418,000 workers, sending the labor force participation rate up a tick to 62.4%

Job growth was particularly strong in leisure and hospitality (112,000 jobs created) and professional and business services (102,000).

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.