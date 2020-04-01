1 hour ago - Sports

A look back at the month that erased sports

Jeff Tracy

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Remember when Spike Lee and the Knicks were feuding over his use of the employee entrance? That was in March.

Flashback: We've all seen the countless memes about the unending misery formerly known as March 2020. Here's a snapshot of how the sports world made it through the longest month ever.

  • March 2: The aforementioned "Spike Lee Incident."
  • March 6–8: The Lakers secure the top spot in the West following statement wins over the Bucks and Clippers and two dominant performances by LeBron James.
  • March 9: Jazz center Rudy Gobert gets handsy with some microphones.
  • March 10: The Ivy League announces it will cancel its postseason men's and women's basketball tournaments.
  • March 11: The Jazz vs. Thunder game is postponed, followed shortly by the announcement that Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19. Later that night, the NBA suspends the season indefinitely.
  • March 12: A day that will live in infamy. The NHL and MLS follow the NBA's lead and suspend their seasons, MLB cancels the remainder of spring training and postpones Opening Day, and the NCAA calls off March Madness.
  • March 13: Augusta National announces that the Masters will be postponed, while the Premier League and Champions League suspend play indefinitely.
  • March 24: Under pressure from numerous countries, the IOC finally announces that the Tokyo Olympics will be postponed.
  • March 30: The IOC announces a new Olympics start date — July 23, 2021.

Axios

NCAA cancels March Madness tournament due to coronavirus

Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The NCAA announced Thursday that it will cancel its annual men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments, set to begin with Selection Sunday on March 15, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: March Madness is a cultural phenomenon and one of the biggest sporting events in America. The NCAA was initially planning to play games without fans, but faced pressure to cancel after top-ranked teams Duke and University of Kansas suspended all athletic activities.

Axios

Kentucky Derby postponed for first time in 75 years due to coronavirus crisis

The 2019 Kentucky Derby. Photo: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

More sports leagues in the U.S. and around the world are suspending their seasons or limiting fan attendance due to the coronavirus outbreak, after the NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to announce it would postpone its season on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The Kentucky Derby will be postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5, marking the first time in 75 years that the race will not be held on the first Saturday of May, reports the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Orion RummlerRebecca Falconer

NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

A coronavirus information poster outside a restroom at the American Airlines Arena on Wednesday in Miami. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NBA suspended all games Wednesday evening until further notice in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak after a Utah Jazz player returned a positive result for the virus in a preliminary test.

Why it matters: It's the latest in a wave of event cancellations as organizations seek to limit large gatherings over the global pandemic.

