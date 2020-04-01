A look back at the month that erased sports

Remember when Spike Lee and the Knicks were feuding over his use of the employee entrance? That was in March.

Flashback: We've all seen the countless memes about the unending misery formerly known as March 2020. Here's a snapshot of how the sports world made it through the longest month ever.

March 2: The aforementioned "Spike Lee Incident."

The aforementioned "Spike Lee Incident." March 6–8: The Lakers secure the top spot in the West following statement wins over the Bucks and Clippers and two dominant performances by LeBron James.

The Lakers secure the top spot in the West following statement wins over the Bucks and Clippers and two dominant performances by LeBron James. March 9: Jazz center Rudy Gobert gets handsy with some microphones.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert gets handsy with some microphones. March 10: The Ivy League announces it will cancel its postseason men's and women's basketball tournaments.

The Ivy League announces it will cancel its postseason men's and women's basketball tournaments. March 11: The Jazz vs. Thunder game is postponed, followed shortly by the announcement that Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19. Later that night, the NBA suspends the season indefinitely.

The Jazz vs. Thunder game is postponed, followed shortly by the announcement that Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19. Later that night, the NBA suspends the season indefinitely. March 12: A day that will live in infamy. The NHL and MLS follow the NBA's lead and suspend their seasons, MLB cancels the remainder of spring training and postpones Opening Day, and the NCAA calls off March Madness.

A day that will live in infamy. The NHL and MLS follow the NBA's lead and suspend their seasons, MLB cancels the remainder of spring training and postpones Opening Day, and the NCAA calls off March Madness. March 13: Augusta National announces that the Masters will be postponed, while the Premier League and Champions League suspend play indefinitely.

Augusta National announces that the Masters will be postponed, while the Premier League and Champions League suspend play indefinitely. March 24: Under pressure from numerous countries, the IOC finally announces that the Tokyo Olympics will be postponed.

Under pressure from numerous countries, the IOC finally announces that the Tokyo Olympics will be postponed. March 30: The IOC announces a new Olympics start date — July 23, 2021.

