Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

This map shows 2020 (pandemic era) poverty data, with concentrations in Appalachia, the South, Southwest and South Dakota.

The big picture: The U.S. economy is emerging from the pandemic with more well-paying jobs for those who want them, less hunger, less poverty, higher wages, less inequality, and more wealth for everyday Americans, Axios reported in September.