Map: Where it's illegal to be gay around the world

Data: ILGA sexual orientation legal dataset; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Criminal statutes banning homosexuality are on the books in 71 countries, according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA). Last week, Kenya upheld laws that criminalize gay sex.

The big picture: Homosexual acts are outlawed in many Muslim countries as well as former British colonies including 33 African countries, although Angola, Mozambique and Seychelles have recently moved to decriminalize. This month, Taiwan became the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage.