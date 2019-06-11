Botswana's top court votes to decriminalize homosexuality

In a landmark ruling, Botswana's High Court rejected a 54-year-old colonial law that could imprison those in same-sex relationships for up to 7 years, BBC reports.

The big picture: Across Africa, many countries still criminalize homosexuality and same-sex relationships — for example, last month, Kenya's top court upheld a similar set of laws. However, some African nations have moved to on a path toward decriminalizing homosexuality in recent years, like Angola, Mozambique and the Seychelles.

Go deeper: Homosexuality still criminalized in much of the world