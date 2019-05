Details: The ruling follows a 2016 lawsuit from LGBTQ activists, who argued that "matters of intimacy" should not be regulated by the state. Gay sex — and by extension, gay relationships — are punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The other side: "The LGBT community in Kenya have created an amazing tribe and culture for themselves," Brian Macharia, an activist for the Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya, told the BBC. "There is a ballroom scene, a drag scene — vibrant bisexual community, a lesbian scene. Young people are driving the community forward through social media."

