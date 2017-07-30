 Many Americans are too drugged-out to work - Axios
Featured

Many Americans are too drugged-out to work

A slew of reports finds a fresh reason for the chronic inability of American companies to fill skilled jobs: not a lack of skills, and hence a training-and-education crisis, but a surfeit of drug abuse. Simply put, prime-working age Americans without a college diploma are often too drugged-out to get the best jobs. Opioids remain at high levels, but the surge in drug use is now heroin and the powerful contaminant fentanyl.

The reports suggest a circularity to the crisis in America's rust and manufacturing belts: the loss of jobs and wage stagnation has led to widespread disaffection, alienation and drug abuse; and drug abuse has led to joblessness, hopelessness and disaffection.

Data: Jed Kolko / Indeed, CPS data; Chart: Chris Canipe / Axios

But the numbers are all over the map. Some employers and economists say up to half of job applicants do not clear drug tests; others say it is 25%. In the chart above, Indeed economist Jed Kolko, using data from the U.S. Current Population Survey, found that 5.6% to 5.7% of working-age adults didn't work last year because of illness or disability, an unknown percentage of which were because of drug use.

Keep reading ... words

What was evident, Kolko told Axios: A "clear, steady upward trend in illness/disability as reason for not working among prime-age adults. And even more striking, the level and trend are very similar for men and women, even though most of the attention on this issue is going to men."

But the anecdotal and economic evidence is compelling.

  • LinkedIn's Chris Cutter found a West Virginia company where "up to half of applicants either fail or refuse to take mandatory pre-employment drug screens." The executive of another company called the drugs epidemic "probably the biggest threat in manufacturing, period."
  • "In Congressional testimony earlier this month," Cutter writes, "Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen related opioid use to a decline in the labor participation rate. The past three Fed surveys on the economy, known as the Beige Book, explicitly mentioned employers' struggles in finding applicants to pass drug tests as a barrier to hiring."

One hopeful note: In a note to clients on July 5, Goldman Sachs's Jan Hatzius said a hard look does not show that the current unemployed are in fact permanently unemployed. "We see little basis for writing off the remaining pool of unemployed, whose rate of drug use has not risen nearly as much as one might think from the surge in drug deaths," the note said.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Leak war: Sessions to tout jump in probes

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

Late this week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans to release figures showing a jump in the number of leak cases pursued so far this year, compared to all of last year. The figures will be finalized today.

  • Administration officials believe the increase is because there's more leaking going on (including by Obama appointees who remained in government), and because the Justice Department is being aggressive in going after them.
  • The event announcing the leak war is expected to include officials from both the DOJ and intelligence community.
  • A senior administration official said one purpose of the public announcement of the figures is to try to curtail the "culture of leaks": "Leaks beget more leaks."

Be smart: Trump is going to find that leaks are a symptom, not the disease. You can crack down all you want. But he has so antagonized permanent Washington — and good on him, his supporters say — that information will still find its way out.

Link copied to clipboard.
Column / Harder Line Featured

How America got its most powerful EPA boss

Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Scott Pruitt is the most aggressive leader of the Environmental Protection Agency in its almost 50-year history. But he didn't come out of nowhere. His ascendance to the agency reflects changing politics of the past few decades.

My thought bubble: When the nonstop Twitter-sized news cycle makes everything seem like the biggest and newest deal ever, tracking down historical context is a worthy exercise. Pruitt's environmental views are actually in line with most of the Republican Party since Ronald Reagan was elected president in 1980. What's changed is how empowered Pruitt is under President Trump, the emergence of climate change as a top environmental issue and a prior administration that was aggressive in its own right issuing regulations.

In interviews with five former EPA bosses and many other longtime agency watchers, a clearer picture emerges of where Pruitt's still new but already controversial stint fits into EPA's history.

Keep reading ... words

Pruitt stands out as an outlier in EPA's history for three reasons.

  1. Most past Republican presidents nominated EPA administrators who were more to the left on environmental issues than the Republican Party writ large. That's not the case this time with Pruitt, a former attorney general of Oklahoma with very little expertise in environmental issues. Like most Republicans in public office at the federal level, Pruitt opposes most regulations, questions climate change science and emphasizes economic growth. This dynamic empowers Pruitt because there's no tension between the EPA and White House like there has been in prior Republican administrations, such as between then-EPA Administrator Christine Todd Whitman and the George W. Bush White House. There's also little tension with the GOP-controlled Congress.
  2. The EPA has (mostly) solved the most basic and widespread public health and environmental problems that plagued the U.S. back around the '60's. Climate change is now the top environmental issue in the country. That politicizes the EPA, makes it less of a big deal to average Americans and fuels antipathy from elected Republicans, most of whom don't acknowledge it's a real issue.
  3. The Obama administration issued a steady stream of major regulations on climate change and other more traditional pollution, which were partly prompted by inaction or lawsuits from the Bush administration. It was one of the most aggressive EPA's ever, and the first one to address climate change. Those two things swung Washington's political pendulum to the left, and then stirred political momentum to swing it to the right.

"Getting compared to who came before and who came after is inevitable," said Carol Browner, the longest-serving EPA administrator in history who ran the agency under Democrat President Bill Clinton. "If you follow an inactive administration it looks like you're active and you are because that's your job."

Pruitt's leadership so far most closely resembles that of the late Anne Gorsuch Burford, the first EPA administrator under Reagan who resigned two years into her tenure. She faced backlash for cutting the agency's budget and repealing a host of Carter-era policies. Pruitt is the first EPA boss since her to prioritize repealing regulations.

"A few prior EPA Administrators have given lip service to regulatory reform, but they have always focused on leaving an environmental legacy," said Jeff Holmstead, a top EPA official in the Bush administration and a former frontrunner to be the No. 2. official in Trump's EPA. "Administrator Pruitt has shown that he is much more interested in reducing regulatory burdens than in getting positive reviews from the environmental community."

There are some important differences between now and then.

"Pruitt and the people who are helping him are more sophisticated," said Bill Ruckelshaus, EPA's first administrator when Republican President Richard Nixon created the agency in 1970. "Therefore, he can do more damage at least in my eyes, and have a bigger impact than was true of Anne Gorsuch Burford or anybody else."

The 85-year-old Ruckelshaus, speaking by phone from Seattle last week, would know because Reagan asked him to come back to restore the public's trust in the agency in 1983 after Burford resigned.

Ruckelshaus says there's another big difference from the '80's: the rise of influential conservative groups like the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the Heritage Foundation since then that are backing Pruitt's agenda.

All of the former EPA administrators I interviewed don't support how Pruitt is handling things. They say he's shirking the agency's mission of protecting the environment by repealing so many regulations. That said, I didn't get to question two of the most recent administrators whose agendas were more aligned with that of Pruitt.

  • Stephen Johnson, who ran EPA for the last four years of the Bush administration, faced criticism for slow-walking action on climate change. Reached by phone last week, Johnson said he wasn't taking interviews. He did answer one question though: He has talked with Pruitt since he took over EPA. No other former agency chief going back to the George H. W. Bush administration I talked to has talked to Pruitt since he took over the agency. Ruckelshaus said every other incoming EPA chief has reached out to him other than Pruitt.
  • Mike Leavitt, who briefly ran EPA under Bush before Johnson, declined to be interviewed, saying through a spokesperson that he hasn't been following EPA issues for 12 years and wasn't prepared to discuss Pruitt.

For the record: Pruitt wasn't available for an interview. An EPA spokeswoman pushed back against the notion that Pruitt is not committed to EPA's mission of protecting the environment. "We are not disregarding it; we are restoring it," said EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman. "We believe the core mission of the Agency is to deliver real results to provide Americans with clean air, land, and water."

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Valerie Jarrett joins Lyft's board of directors

While Uber works to find a new CEO, rival Lyft is adding a new board member: Valerie Jarrett, a former Senior Advisor to President Obama and Assistant to the President for Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs.

The job: Jarrett is Lyft's first independent board member. The ride-hailing company says it's been looking to hire one for the past several months, and Jarrett is best suited thanks to her experience in both the private and public sectors, including as commissioner of Chicago's planning department and chairing the city's transit board. Lyft co-founder and CEO Logan Green shares this type of experience with Jarrett; in college, he served on his local transportation board.

Keep reading ... words

It's not clear how Jarrett has come to join Lyft's board (representatives for both Lyft and Jarrett provided statements only about having shared values), but we do know that she is a self-proclaimed frequent Lyft passenger.

Talking Uber: Last summer, at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Silicon Valley, Jarrett interviewed then Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on stage. The two discussed the on-demand economy's impact on labor and found a common interest in criminal justice reform (though Kalanick made some inaccurate statements about arrest records and hiring). It's unclear, however, whether Jarrett's joining of Lyft's board means her opinion of Uber has changed over the past year, which has been rough for the company.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

John Kelly officially sworn in as chief of staff

Evan Vucci / AP

The John Kelly era has officially begun in the Trump West Wing as the former four-star Marine Corps general was sworn in as chief of staff minutes ago.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Charter claims no interest in Sprint, will push Verizon deal

Jeff Roberson / AP

Charter Communications confirms it plans to release wireless service next year thanks to a deal it has to resell Verizon service to its customers. "We have a very good MVNO relationship with Verizon and intend to launch wireless services to cable customers next year," said a spokesperson in a statement.
The bigger picture: The confirmation comes as the company rejects an overture from Sprint parent company SoftBank that would have combined the wireless carrier with the cable giant. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that SoftBank chief Masa Son could still make an offer despite the cold reception the idea has gotten from Charter.
The even bigger picture: Comcast has started offering wireless service to its customers via a similar deal.
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump renews attacks on health insurers, Congress

Why it matters: Trump has consistently threatened over the weekend to stop paying insurer subsidies. But it's not like insurers will just lose the money; it'll get passed onto enrollees through higher premiums.

Go deeper: Trump wants to declare war on the health insurance industry.

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

The U.S. is picking up vacationing Russian hackers

Bitcoin kingpin Alexander Vinnick, in Thessaloniki. (AP / Giannis Papanikos)

The United States has carried out a largely unheralded roundup of big Russian hackers over the last year, grabbing them on vacation in Barcelona, Prague and Greece, per the AP.

  • The arrests come as Russia's security services have struck a strategic agreement with the country's cyber criminals, allowing them to work as long as they also conduct state-ordered missions, experts tell Axios.
  • By the AP's count, at least five Russian hackers have been arrested, including Alexander Vinnick, the operator of one of the world's largest bitcoin exchanges, who was picked up July 25 while vacationing with his family in northern Greece on charges of allegedly helped criminal syndicates launder money.
  • Why it matters: None of those picked up has any publicly known connection to the most notorious of Russia's cyber-led hybrid war — the hacking of the U.S. and European elections over the last 18 months. But the arrests are intended as a U.S. message that Russia's increasingly intelligent cyberwar cannot be carried out with impunity, Jim Lewis, of the Center for Strategic and International Relations, told Axios.
Keep reading ... words

The culmination of three years of investigation: Lewis said that starting in 2014, the U.S. began to comb its various threads of intelligence for clues as to who was responsible for the wave of cyber attacks, visible most conspicuously at the time in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    • The U.S. and private cyber consultants concluded that the cyber attacks were carried out largely by private hackers, but were coordinated through Russia's security services, Robert Morgus, a cyber specialist at the New America Foundation, told Axios.

Lewis said the big question for U.S. law enforcement was "how do you deal with a state when they are a proxy for a criminal?" So emerged the arrest plan. "We are still not really good at it," he said. "But one tactic that works is snatching Russians when they are dopey enough to take a vacation."

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

TV mega-deal: Discovery acquires Scripps for $14.6B

Discovery Communications, Inc. announced Monday that it's buying Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. via a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $14.6 billion, or $90 per share. The transaction will finalize by early next year.

  • The deal is massive: With the acquisition, Discovery will own about 20% of cable viewership and will own five of the top pay-TV networks for women.
  • Why it matters: The merger gives Discovery more leverage to negotiate better distribution deals with the broadband companies. The acquisition of Scripps' lifestyle properties, like Food Network, HGTV and Travel Channel, add heft to Discovery's similarly lifestyle/adventure-based portfolio that they could leverage to develop their own non-sports skinny bundle.
  • What to watch: The move represents a growing trend of consolidation in the cable and telecom sectors as cord cutting intensifies and streaming TV consumption increases.
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Exclusive: Pro-Dem group launches new climate attacks on WH

Evan Vucci / AP

On Monday the pro-Democratic political and advocacy group American Bridge is launching a multi-pronged effort to attack White House policies on global warming and the environment. American Bridge did not provide its budget for the effort, but said it involves resources from a suite of their programs, including communications, research, tracking, media monitoring, and rapid response.

  • American Bridge president Jessica Mackler: "Climate change presents an economic problem as well as an environmental one, and we're going to expose the dangers of Trump's agenda."
  • The "climate accountability project" includes digital ads, petitions, literature that local activists can use, and a new website designed to serve as an online "hub" for the efforts. It's emphasizing what critics call the economic and public health downsides of White House policies like withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and nixing EPA's Clean Power Plan and Waters of the U.S. rule.
  • Quick take: The project is interesting in part because thus far, attacks on Trump's climate policies haven't been at the forefront of mainstream Democratic messaging and advocacy apparatus.
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Tax reform begins today

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Never mind President Trump's weekend of after-the-whistle tweeting about health reform. The White House, Senate and House are all united in moving on full steam to tax reform this week.

Why it matters: They're doing it with heightened urgency, since Republican lawmakers are more desperate than ever to pass something substantial ahead of midterms. Republicans' House majority is in more danger than ever after the face-plant on health care. So they'll make noises about a last-ditch push. Forget it: A top congressional aide says it would take "a miracle."

What to expect ... words

Trump begins his pitch: Jonathan Swan reported in his Sunday evening Sneak Peek newsletter:

  • At a small business event Tuesday at the White House, the President is expected to demand a historic overhaul, rather than the mediocre tax cuts that most Washington veterans think are far more likely.
  • Watch for Trump to take his tax reform sales pitch on the road in August — with some top aides looking to stage a series of speeches through the Rust Belt.

The K street perspective: A K Street official tells us, "The business community is organized and activating their leadership, and associations and think tanks are making a push with their members. ... Passing tax reform will require relentless engagement ... to ensure ... political momentum."

  • "Lessons were learned during the health care process. That's why the business community has committed resources to making the public case for tax reform."

Exhibit A: The center-right American Action Network promotes tax reform, and highlights failures of the current code, by launching the Middle-Class Growth Initiative. The group will spend $5 million during August recess (TV, digital, radio and mail), beginning with a $1 million radio ad campaign in 34 House districts (listen to ad; list of districts). MCGI will be led by AAN Executive Director Corry Bliss and Kevin Madden, who will serve as an advisor. #GrowthForAll

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Spicer's new life: what Americans want him to do next

Spicer walks into the West Wing on Saturday (AP's Andrew Harnik)

Jon Cohen, chief research officer at Survey Monkey, gives Axios readers a first look at data from an online poll of 3,405 adults, taken Thursday through Sunday:

  • 55% disapprove of Trump's military transgender troops ban.
  • Anthony Scaramucci: 15% approve, 37% disapprove, 48% no opinion.
  • Among Republicans, 80% approve of the way Trump is handling health-care policy; approval of Congress has cratered to 40%, from 69% before Memorial Day.

The Spicer part: 32% want him to stay out of the spotlight, 19% percent want a tell-all book, 11% say "get an attorney," 8% want him on "Dancing with the Stars," 6% want him on cable news. Write-ins: "speak with Mueller," "sell shoes." One said: "don't have tv....not sure who he is."

Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

How to be an effective White House Chief of Staff

Hillery Smith Garrison / AP

The N.Y. Times' Peter Baker — who's writing a biography of James Addison Baker III with his wife, Susan Glasser — quotes the former chief of staff for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush: "You can focus on the 'chief,' or you can focus on the 'of staff.' Those who have focused on the 'of staff' have done pretty well."

  • "Baker's advice is aimed at those who become too full of themselves, acting as a quasi prime minister, as his successor Donald T. Regan did before making the fateful mistake of hanging up the phone on Nancy Reagan. ... Reince Priebus ... may have gone too far the other direction."
  • Today, "as John F. Kelly takes over Mr. Baker's old corner office with the fireplace and patio, he assumes probably the hardest job in Washington other than president."
  • "Kelly ... seemed to be the anti-Priebus. ... Kelly, 67, is more a generational peer and may take advantage of the president's reverence for generals to get him to listen as he did not to Mr. Priebus, 45 and neither wealthy nor a military officer."
Link copied to clipboard.

Trending

Axios in your Inbox

Latest Newsletters

Follow Axios