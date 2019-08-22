Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

U.S. manufacturing sector contracts for first time since 2009

Workers assemble cars at the newly renovated Ford's Assembly Plant in Chicago,
Workers assemble cars at the newly renovated Ford's Assembly Plant in Chicago. Photo: Jim Young/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for the first time since 2009 in August, CNBC reports from data by IHS Markit.

Why it matters: The industry, which has flourished during the Trump administration, is not only facing ongoing concerns of a global economic slowdown, but is also staring down increased pressure from the U.S.-China trade war. The report also saw a slowdown in business growth, which IHS Markit's economics associate director told CNBC was its "most concerning aspect"

