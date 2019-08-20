U.S. Steel plant in Michigan will temporarily lay off up to 200 employees

Pittsburgh-based United States Steel plans to halt production at a Michigan plant, resulting in a temporary layoff of up to 200 workers, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: President Trump has boasted that the U.S. steel industry has been "thriving" since he took office, following a 2016 campaign promise to revive American manufacturing. Overall, domestic steel prices have decreased along with demand, causing the company to readjust production in several cities.