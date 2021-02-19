Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Sen. Joe Manchin announced Friday that he will vote against Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to be director of the Office and Management and Budget.
Why it matters: Manchin's opposition seriously imperils Tanden's nomination, as she will now need at least one Republican vote to be confirmed.
- Tanden has drawn fire from Republicans and Democrats for her combative posture on Twitter, where she has engaged in late-night feuds, slashing her opponent and defending her positions.
- "I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget," Manchin said.
- This marks the first time a Senate Democrat has announced opposition to a Biden Cabinet nominee.
The big picture: Tanden adopted an apologetic tone in two Senate committee hearings last week, where she apologized for some of her comments.
- Democrats felt optimistic that Tanden's conciliatory approach would carry her across the line and that she would be voted out of committee next week.
What we're watching: Many Republicans haven't announced their position on Tanden, but if one of them decides to support her, her prospects to lead OMB will be given new life.