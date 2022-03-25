Manchin says he will vote to confirm Jackson as Supreme Court justice

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Friday that he will vote in support of confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to be a Supreme Court justice.

Why it matters: Manchin's support essentially guarantees Jackson's confirmation to the court.

What he's saying: "After meeting with [Jackson], considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, I have determined I intend to vote for her nomination to serve on the Supreme Court," Manchin said.