Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) said Monday he can't support Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden's nominee for the Federal Reserve's vice chair of supervision.

Why it matters: Without Machin's support, her confirmation is thrown into doubt.

What they're saying: "Now more than ever, the United States must have policy leaders and economic experts who are focused on the most pressing issues facing the American people and our nation - specifically rising inflation and energy cost," Manchin said in a statement.

Our thought bubble: Manchin is reminding his party — and his president — that he's not done wielding his veto pen, per Axios' Hans Nichols. First he took out Neera Tanden to lead the OMB and then he killed the president's signature domestic agenda. Now he's forcing Biden back to the drawing board on how he's going to regulate big banks.