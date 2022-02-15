Senate Republicans delay vote on Fed nominees

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Senate Republicans delay vote on Fed nominees

Neil Irwin

Sarah Bloom Raskin and Sen. Pat Toomey. Photo: Ken Cedeno-Pool/Getty Images

Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee will boycott a planned Tuesday afternoon vote to advance five Biden nominees to lead the Federal Reserve, denying the panel a quorum.

Driving the news: They are demanding that Democrats wait to hold a vote on Sarah Bloom Raskin, tapped to be the Fed's top bank regulator, until she answers more questions about her board service for a financial technology company.

Why it matters: Raskin has become the focal point for conservatives' efforts to prevent Biden from filling out powerful Fed leadership positions. Now, controversies involving Raskin are poised to slow confirmation of other nominees, including a second term for chair Jerome Powell.

  • Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), the ranking member of the committee, said he and fellow Republicans are willing to allow a vote on nominees they may oppose on ideological grounds, including Lisa Cook, but that they will not give the committee a quorum for those votes unless Raskin's vote is delayed.

The backstory: Following years of service at the Fed and the Obama Treasury Department, Raskin served on the board of directors of Reserve Trust, a Colorado-based fintech company.

  • During her service, Reserve Trust, obtained a "master account" with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, giving it access to the financial system that other fintechs have sought unsuccessfully.
  • Toomey has said that Raskin called the Kansas City Fed on behalf of the Reserve Trust, making the episode an example of revolving door capitalism and accusing her of lack of candor.

More broadly, conservatives oppose Raskin because of past comments and writings arguing that financial regulators should use their powers to try to reduce the flow of capital to fossil fuel industries.

The bottom line: The ball is now in Democrats' court. They can either move the four non-Raskin nominees quickly or slow down and leave vacant seats on the Fed for longer.

Go deeper: Sarah Bloom Raskin's master account mess

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
6 mins ago - Energy & Environment

U.S. to see "regime shift" toward more severe coastal flooding, study finds

A man rides a bicycle through flood waters in downtown Annapolis, Maryland, on October 29, 2021. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. is poised to see as much sea level rise through the year 2050 as it has experienced in the past century, with additional increases through 2150, according to a comprehensive new federal report out Tuesday.

Why it matters: Sea level rise is one of the most tangible present-day effects from human-caused climate change that is being felt in the U.S., with coastal flood events becoming far more common and damaging in just the past few decades.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin DohertyOriana Gonzalez
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Gunmaker Remington to pay $73M to settle lawsuit with Sandy Hook families

A mourner places a carved wooden cross at a streetside memorial on Dec. 21, 2012, in Newtown, Conn. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Remington Arms on Tuesday agreed to a $73 million settlement of liability claims from nine families of Sandy Hook shooting victims, according to court documents and lawyers for the families.

Why it matters: It's the first time in the U.S. a gun manufacturer has been held responsible for a mass shooting, ABC News reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Super Bowl ratings rebound from 2021

Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

More than 101 million Americans watched Super LVI on live TV Sunday across NBC and Telemundo, according to preliminary ratings from Nielsen. Across all of NBC's platforms, including its streaming platform Peacock, the game was watched by 112.3 million viewers, per NBC.

Why it matters: It's an improvement from last year's game, which saw ratings drop to a 10-year low.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow