Exclusive: Joe Manchin, Larry Hogan urge voters to be patient in new $1M ad

Screengrabs of Hogan and Manchin, courtesy of No Labels

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, both centrist lawmakers, have teamed up for a $1 million-plus national ad campaign, reviewed first by Axios, urging Americans to be patient and respect the electoral process following Tuesday's election.

Why it matters: With record levels of early voting and mail-in ballots and several races being too close to call, it could be several days before we know who the winner of the election is.

  • The ad comes as top lawmakers warn about America's foreign adversaries attempting to sow doubts about the credibility of the U.S. election system as ballots continue to be counted. There are also concerns that President Trump could amplify disinformation about the election being corrupt.

Details: No Labels, a group that promotes bipartisan governance, is launching the "Respect the Vote” campaign on national cable, streaming and social. 

  • “The world is watching. What happens in the coming days and weeks will define America for decades to come,” Hogan says. “I know emotions are running high, but we need to keep faith in the voters and our democracy ... Let the process work, just like it has every four years for over 200 years.”
  • "This unprecedented campaign has challenged our nation to its core,” Manchin says. "Throughout our nation’s 240 year history, we have persevered through many hardships, and we will continue to do so now as our country begins to unify around solving the problems facing our families and communities."

Between the lines: On election night, Hogan's state went for Democrats and Manchin's went for Republicans — a split underscoring the indecisiveness of election night.

Watch the ad.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Kelly unseats Republican Martha McSally in Arizona Senate race

Photo: Rob Schumacher/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former astronaut Mark Kelly (D) has defeated incumbent Sen. Martha McSally (R) in Arizona's race for the U.S. Senate, AP projects.

Why it matters: It's a crucial pickup for Democrats in their bid to take control of the Senate, which has turned increasingly unlikely as the night has progressed.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
17 mins ago - Economy & Business

When an Ant is too big to fail

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Here's why Ant Group's IPO was pulled on Tuesday: It is one of the most systemically important financial institutions in the world, and at the moment it's barely regulated.

The big picture: Ant provides the technology that powers much of the Chinese economy, from borrowing to saving to investments to insurance. A failure of its systems could have devastating consequences for hundreds of millions of people.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration early Wednesday that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: Trump declared that he'll go to the Supreme Court to push for "all voting to stop," baselessly calling the continued vote count a "fraud" as key states sort through a historically high volume of early and mail ballots driven by the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow