Exclusive: Joe Manchin, Larry Hogan urge voters to be patient in new $1M ad

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, both centrist lawmakers, have teamed up for a $1 million-plus national ad campaign, reviewed first by Axios, urging Americans to be patient and respect the electoral process following Tuesday's election.

Why it matters: With record levels of early voting and mail-in ballots and several races being too close to call, it could be several days before we know who the winner of the election is.

The ad comes as top lawmakers warn about America's foreign adversaries attempting to sow doubts about the credibility of the U.S. election system as ballots continue to be counted. There are also concerns that President Trump could amplify disinformation about the election being corrupt.

Details: No Labels, a group that promotes bipartisan governance, is launching the "Respect the Vote” campaign on national cable, streaming and social.

“The world is watching. What happens in the coming days and weeks will define America for decades to come,” Hogan says. “I know emotions are running high, but we need to keep faith in the voters and our democracy ... Let the process work, just like it has every four years for over 200 years.”

"This unprecedented campaign has challenged our nation to its core,” Manchin says. "Throughout our nation’s 240 year history, we have persevered through many hardships, and we will continue to do so now as our country begins to unify around solving the problems facing our families and communities."

Between the lines: On election night, Hogan's state went for Democrats and Manchin's went for Republicans — a split underscoring the indecisiveness of election night.

