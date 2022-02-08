Male economists are freaking out over a NYT profile

Sign up for our daily briefing
Stephanie Kelton in 2019; Photo: Scott McIntyre/Getty Images
A handful of prominent male economists including former Treasury secretary Larry Summers are freaking out — mostly on Twitter — about a weekend New York Times profile of economist Stephanie Kelton, known for her work on Modern Monetary Theory, or MMT.
Why it matters: This Twitter-based econ fight is about more than one economist. It's an argument over a natural economic experiment — the U.S. government spending unprecedented sums to keep the economy from free-falling during Covid.
- And the gender dynamics — male economists piling on against a female economist and a female journalist, Times' reporter Jeanna Smialek, in ways distinctive from typical academic arguments — look terrible here.
The backstory: MMT proponents argue that countries that control their own currencies have the ability to run much larger budget deficits than they've done until recently, in part, because central banks can create new money to help pay for the budget gap.
What they're saying: “I am sorry to see the @nytimes taking MMT seriously as an intellectual movement. It is the equivalent of publicizing fad diets, quack cancer cures or creationist theories,” Summers tweeted.
- Noah Smith, a well-known economist and former Bloomberg columnist, wrote a Substack post calling the article "bad."
State of play: The headline on the story, which ran on the cover of the Times' Sunday business section, suggested Kelton — and MMT — was taking a “victory lap,” as the surging economy seemed to confirm MMT theories about government spending.
- But the piece also emphasizes that this “win” comes with a big asterisk — inflation.
- That wasn't enough to appease the critics who believe MMT causes inflation.
- We don't exactly know what is causing inflation — how much is about supply chain v. economic spending — as Kelton told me recently and others have explained.
The latest: "The multi-faceted feedback to Jeanna's weekend story in The Times bears out the very reporting she did on the topic: traditional economic thinkers are reckoning with an upstart approach, generating diverse reactions that range from criticism to support to bewilderment," Times' external communications director Charlie Stadtlander told Axios in a statement.
- He also pointed to reporter Smialek's twitter thread, defending her piece (and correcting Smith's misspelling of her name.)
What we're watching: Similar attacks are also being levied against Lisa Cook, an economist and current nominee to the Federal Reserve board; and a Black woman.
- Cook's critics accuse her of not being qualified, even though she is as qualified as most typical nominees. (Consider, Fed chair Jerome Powell is not an economist.)
- Economics is a predominantly white, male field, and women and people of color often face fierce resistance and hostility.
The bottom line: "This is a theme we struggle with in economics," Mark Paul, an economics professor at New College of Florida, tells Axios.