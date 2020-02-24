1 min ago - World

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad submits resignation to king

Rebecca Falconer

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad gives a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 5. Photo: Vladimir Smirnov/AFP via Getty Images

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to the country's king, he confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Why it matters: The 94-year-old has been the world's oldest prime minister since coming to power in 2018 and his resignation shocked many, amid "rumours that he may form a new coalition without his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim," per the BBC.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Israeli court sets date of Netanyahu corruption trial

Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust is set to begin on March 17 at the district court in Jerusalem, the court announced today.

Why it matters: Netanyahu's trial will begin two weeks after the March 2 elections, likely in the middle of efforts to form a new government.

Zachary Basu

Iowa Democratic Party chair resigns

Photo: Steve Pope/Getty Images

Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, has submitted his resignation.

Why it matters: Results from last week's caucuses were delayed due to software failures and reporting errors, leading to calls for an independent investigation and requests by the Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns for a partial recanvass.

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Netanyahu surrenders immunity, faces corruption trial

Trump and Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has surrendered his immunity from prosecution just minutes before the Knesset was set to form a committee expected to strip it from him.

The latest: Israel's attorney general has now sent the indictments against Netanyahu — for bribery, breach of trust and fraud — to the Jerusalem district court.

