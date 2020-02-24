Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad submits resignation to king

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has submitted his resignation to the country's king, he confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Why it matters: The 94-year-old has been the world's oldest prime minister since coming to power in 2018 and his resignation shocked many, amid "rumours that he may form a new coalition without his designated successor, Anwar Ibrahim," per the BBC.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.