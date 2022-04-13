Major storm slams Western and Central U.S.

A far-reaching storm was affecting much of the West and Plains on Tuesday, from the Canadian to the Mexican border.

Why it matters: The array of hazards is unusual even for the typically volatile spring in the U.S., with everything from wildfires to a multiday severe thunderstorm outbreak and, for some, even blizzard conditions.

Threat level: Certain types of extreme weather events, including compound events with multiple hazards occurring at once, are a growing threat with climate change.

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible and there is the potential for power outages and tree damage," the National Weather Service said.

Of note: There were reports of tornado damage in Texas on Tuesday night, where the NWS confirmed a twister touched down in Salado, Bell County.

Road closures were reported in several states — including North Dakota on Tuesday night, including to the borders with Canada and Montana, and Colorado where poor visibility from "blowing snow" caused at least one car crash, per 9 News.

The big picture: Nearly 9 million people were under red flag warnings for dangerous fire weather conditions on Monday, due to dry conditions and strong winds. West Texas could be especially hard hit, along with parts of Oklahoma and western Nebraska.

There's an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms in northeast Kansas into southern Minnesota, along with parts of northern Texas and a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms in far eastern Nebraska into central Iowa, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center

State of play: The major storm system was bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Plains through Wednesday night, per the National Weather Service.

"Extremely critical fire weather conditions" were developing across the central and southern High Plains Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and tornadoes were possible from the Plains into the Mississippi River Valley on Tuesday and Thursday

Meanwhile, a raging blizzard was on tap for North Dakota, where the NWS was warning of "extreme impacts" from two to three feet of snow, and an all-time state April snowfall record could be set.

After the most tornadoes occurred in March in the U.S., more severe weather is expected from central Texas to Iowa Tuesday, moving eastward Wednesday.

What's next: "Numerous severe thunderstorms appear likely across a large portion of the lower/mid Mississippi Valley into the Midwest, and lower Ohio Valley on Wednesday," the NWS Storm Prediction Center said.