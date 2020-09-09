2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Democratic probe finds mail-order pharmacies reported USPS drug delivery delays

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

An investigation by Senate Democrats published Wednesday found that there were "significant" U.S. Postal Service delays this summer for mail-order prescription drugs, according to information provided by five major pharmacies.

Why it matters: Demand for mailed prescriptions has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, per the report by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.).

  • The investigation, first reported by the Washington Post, questioned Cigna, CVS Health, Walgreens, United Health and Humana.
  • The USPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

What they found: Four of the companies said that their mail-order pharmacies' delivery times generally took three to four days instead of two to three days, although one company described "delays of seven days or more" for patients in July.

  • "The number of orders taking over five days to deliver has risen dramatically since the onset of the pandemic," another unnamed pharmacy told the senators.
  • One company reported $700,000 in additional costs in July from increased reshipments and service delays.

The big picture: The investigation comes amid worries that the USPS will not be able to handle increased volumes of mail-in ballots driven by the pandemic.

  • On-time delivery for priority mail declined sharply from July to August, per an internal briefing for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy released last month by the House Oversight Committee.
  • The USPS' internal watchdog found some unresolved issues within the agency that could impact its ability to efficiently process and deliver election mail, according to an audit published last week.

Read the report.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

House Democrats to probe Louis DeJoy GOP contributions claims

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during an August hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Photo: Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said late Monday the panel will investigate allegations that postmaster general Louis DeJoy's former company reimbursed employees for donations to Republican campaigns, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: Such action would violate campaign finance law if it had taken place at the Trump and GOP donor's former firm New Breed in North Carolina, as alleged.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

Baseball's shrinking minor leagues

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Minor League Baseball (MiLB), whose season was already canceled due to the pandemic, is staring down a historic contraction once its agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) expires on Sept. 30.

Why it matters: Roughly 42 of the 160 affiliated minor league clubs are set to lose affiliate status by the end of the month, drastically changing the future of not only the affected clubs, but the minor leagues as a whole.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
1 hour ago - Sports

College football becomes a political proxy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

College football has become a key political issue as the 2020 election approaches, and the impending NFL season will only ratchet up the intensity around empty stadiums and player protests.

Why it matters: Football is America's most popular sport. And considering 43 of the top 50 most-watched TV broadcasts last year were football games, it's arguably our most popular form of entertainment, period.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow