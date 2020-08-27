22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

25-year-old GOP candidate: "In times of peril, young people saved this country"

Addressing the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night, GOP candidate Madison Cawthorn detailed his personal journey of recovering from a car accident that left him in a wheelchair at age 20 and going on to run for Congress at age 25.

Why it matters: Cawthorn, a motivational speaker who defeated the Trump-endorsed candidate in the June primary for North Carolina's 11th congressional district, is likely to become the youngest Republican ever elected to Congress in November. He will fill the seat once held by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

What he's saying: "At 18, I was in a horrific car accident that left me paralyzed from the waist down. Instantly, my hopes and dreams were seemingly destroyed. I was given a one percent chance of surviving. Thanks to the power of prayer, a loving community, and skilled doctors, I made it."

  • "It took me over a year to recover. My first public outing in a wheelchair was to a baseball game. Before my accident, I was 6’ 3”. I stood out in a crowd. But as I was wheeled through the stadium, I felt invisible."
  • "At 20, I thought about giving up. However, I knew I could still make a difference. My accident gave me new eyes to see, and new ears to hear. God protected my mind and my ability to speak. I say to people who feel forgotten, ignored, and invisible: I see you. I hear you."

He continued: "If you don’t think young people can change the world, then you don’t know American history."

  • "George Washington was 21 when he received his first military commission. Abe Lincoln was 22 when he first ran for office. James Madison was 25 when he signed the Declaration of Independence."
  • "In times of peril, young people saved this country abroad and at home. We held the line, scaled cliffs, crossed oceans, liberated camps and cracked codes."

The bottom line: At the end of his speech, Cawthorn was assisted as he stood up from his wheelchair and concluded, "Be a radical for freedom. Be a radical for liberty. Be a radical for our republic, for which I stand, one nation under God, with the liberty and justice for all."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 15 mins ago - World

New Zealand mosque attack terrorist jailed for life with no parole

Students display the New Zealand national flag next to flowers during a vigil in Christchurch on March 18, 2019, three days after the Christchurch mosques attack. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand's High Court sentenced the Australian white supremacist who admitted killing 51 people in two Christchurch mosques to life in prison with no parole, per RNZ.

Why it matters: Brenton Tarrant, 29, is the first person in New Zealand to receive the sentence. The 2019 attack is considered the worst in the country's history and one of the world's worst shootings by a single gunman. Dozens of survivors faced him in court to give victim impact statements this week.

Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

RNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images, Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence headline the third night of the RNC.

👉 Highlights from tonight:

📝 Between the lines: How Trump could pull off another upset.

27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kellyanne Conway at RNC: Trump has "elevated women"

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said President Trump has "elevated women to senior positions in business and in government" during her speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night.

Why it matters: Polls suggest Trump is losing support among white women who backed him in the 2016 election, according to the Washington Post. Conway, who has been one of Trump's most loyal supporters since his 2016 campaign, announced recently that she will depart the White House at the end of this month to spend more time with her family.

