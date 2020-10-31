Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Long-lost chameleon species returns in Madagascar

A Voeltzkow's chameleon in Madagascar in March. Photo: SNSB/Frank Glaw via AP

Scientists say they have found an elusive chameleon species that was last spotted in Madagascar 100 years ago, AP reports.

The big picture: Researchers from Madagascar and Germany said Friday that they discovered several living specimens of Voeltzkow's chameleon during an expedition to East Africa's Madagascar, an island in the Indian Ocean.

Researchers believe that the reptiles only live during the rainy season — hatching from eggs, growing rapidly, sparring with rivals, mating, laying eggs and then dying during a few short months.

  • The population dies off until a great hatching.

Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Ipsos poll: COVID trick-or-treat.
  2. World: Greece tightens coronavirus restrictions as Europe cases spike.
  3. Economy: Conference Board predicts economy won’t fully recover until late 2021.
  4. Education: Surge threatens to shut classrooms down again.
  5. Technology: Fully at-home rapid COVID test to move forward.
  6. Travel: CDC replaces COVID-19 cruise ban with less restrictive "conditional sailing order."
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's legacy is shaped by his narrow interests

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

President Trump's policy legacy is as much defined by what he's ignored as by what he's involved himself in.

The big picture: Over the past four years, Trump has interested himself in only a slim slice of the government he leads. Outside of trade, immigration, a personal war against the "Deep State" and the hot foreign policy issue of the moment, Trump has left many of his Cabinet secretaries to work without interruption, let alone direction.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
4 hours ago - Technology

AI and automation are creating a hybrid workforce

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

AI and automation are receiving a boost during the coronavirus pandemic that in the short term is creating a new hybrid workforce rather than destroying jobs outright.

The big picture: While the forces of automation and AI will eliminate some jobs and create some new ones, the vast majority will remain but be dramatically changed. The challenge for employers will be ensuring workforces are ready for the effects of technology.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow