Long-lost chameleon species returns in Madagascar

A Voeltzkow's chameleon in Madagascar in March. Photo: SNSB/Frank Glaw via AP
Scientists say they have found an elusive chameleon species that was last spotted in Madagascar 100 years ago, AP reports.
The big picture: Researchers from Madagascar and Germany said Friday that they discovered several living specimens of Voeltzkow's chameleon during an expedition to East Africa's Madagascar, an island in the Indian Ocean.
Researchers believe that the reptiles only live during the rainy season — hatching from eggs, growing rapidly, sparring with rivals, mating, laying eggs and then dying during a few short months.
- The population dies off until a great hatching.