Retailers take another page from Amazon's playbook

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Amazon's competitors are multiplying. Traditional retailers are trying to replicate the e-commerce giant's playbook.

Driving the news: Macy’s is set to launch a third-party sellers marketplace next year, the company said today, becoming the latest legacy retailer to enter an arena dominated by Amazon.

Why it matters: The pandemic helped brick-and-mortar stores get even better at selling online — handing consumers more buying options and putting pressure on Amazon to stay competitive.

By the numbers: Amazon's year-over-year sales growth during the third quarter, at 15%, was its slowest in almost seven years.

  • Meanwhile, Macy’s digital sales were up 19% in Q3.

What they’re saying: A third-party marketplace could be beneficial to Macy's existing e-commerce business because the platform could generate commissions like Amazon does, without needing Macy's to hold any additional inventory, David Swartz, a consumer equity research analyst at Morningstar, tells Axios.

  • Third-party sellers want to be on as many platforms as possible to reach as many people as possible, as long as selling conditions are similar, Zachary Warring, an equity analyst at CFRA Research, says.

The big picture: While their digital efforts are paying off, retailers are still opting to shed underperforming brick-and-mortar locations.

  • Macy's is in the midst of closing 125 department stores (it's also hired consultants to evaluate a proposal by activist investor Jana Partners to monetize its e-commerce business).
  • CVS today said it'll close about 300 stores every year for the next three years. 

What to watch: While Amazon may be forced to lower its take from sales, it will likely continue to have the biggest audience, says Warring.

  • Yes, but: "It will be interesting to see if other [players] can start [to] lead in niche markets such as apparel or grocery," he added.

Go deeper

Kierra Frazier
20 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Amazon deforestation in Brazil surges to worst in 15 years

General view of a burnt area of the Amazonia rainforest in the surroundings of the city of Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, on September 15, 2021. Photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty Images

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest reached a 15-year high after it soared 22% in one year, according to data published Thursday.

Why it matters: The Amazon is the world's largest tropical rainforest and stores vast quantities of CO2, the primary greenhouse gas.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Nov 18, 2021 - Health

CVS Health to close around 900 stores over next 3 years

A CVS Pharmacy in San Francisco. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CVS Health said Thursday it will close roughly 900 stores over the next three years to reduce store density in certain locations around the United States.

Why it matters: It's a major revision of the company's retail model that comes in response to changes in population and consumer buying patterns. CVS Health said it currently has more than 9,900 pharmacy locations around the U.S.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hope King
Nov 17, 2021 - Economy & Business

Retailers have good news for gift-givers

A customer shops for toys at a Target store in Houston, Texas, last month. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Shelves may not be so empty this holiday season — at least at the big stores.

Why it matters: Supply chain issues have hung like storm clouds over the retail sector, but major companies planned enough ahead of time and wrangled the shipping workarounds they needed to ensure they have enough to sell during their most important sales quarter. 

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

