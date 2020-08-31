Lyon wins fifth straight Women's Champions League title

Lyon beat Wolfsburg, 3-1, in San Sebastian, Spain on Sunday to win the Women's Champions League for an unprecedented fifth time in a row.

Why it matters: Lyon is one of the most dominant teams in sports, winning the past 14 French league titles and averaging an absurd 4.6 goals per game against domestic opponents since 2015.

Star power: U.S. women's national soccer team stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Hope Solo have all played for Lyon, and 2018 Women's Ballon d'Or winner, Ada Hegerberg, is currently on the team. They're loaded, year in and year out.

The big picture: The gap between Lyon and the rest of the world remains fairly wide, but it's beginning to shrink now that men's powerhouses like Manchester City (just signed USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis) and Bayern Munich are investing more money in their women's teams.