Lyon wins fifth straight Women's Champions League title

Photo: Juanma/UEFA via Getty Images

Lyon beat Wolfsburg, 3-1, in San Sebastian, Spain on Sunday to win the Women's Champions League for an unprecedented fifth time in a row.

Why it matters: Lyon is one of the most dominant teams in sports, winning the past 14 French league titles and averaging an absurd 4.6 goals per game against domestic opponents since 2015.

Star power: U.S. women's national soccer team stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Hope Solo have all played for Lyon, and 2018 Women's Ballon d'Or winner, Ada Hegerberg, is currently on the team. They're loaded, year in and year out.

The big picture: The gap between Lyon and the rest of the world remains fairly wide, but it's beginning to shrink now that men's powerhouses like Manchester City (just signed USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis) and Bayern Munich are investing more money in their women's teams.

Kushner tries to smooth over F-35 dispute in visits to Israel and UAE

Kushner and O'Brien on board the El Al flight from Israel to the UAE. Photo: Nir Elias/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Abu Dhabi — President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to discuss the pending sale of F-35 fighter jets by the U.S. to the UAE, Jared Kushner told reporters on board the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, which landed in Abu Dhabi this morning.

Why it matters: The White House has hailed the normalization deal it brokered between Israel and the UAE as a breakthrough for the region — but shortly after the announcement, a major disagreement emerged over UAE's desire to acquire the F-35.

A weak dollar is impacting an uneven global market recovery

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After sinking on Friday, the dollar is teetering near its lowest in more than two years, and threatening to decline even further after Fed chair Jerome Powell confirmed plans to let inflation run hot in the future, likely meaning 0% U.S. interest rates for quite some time.

Why it matters: For the U.S. currency to fall in value, other currencies must rise and that can be especially harmful to export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, whose central banks may be forced to take action in the coming months.

Frenemies Facebook and Apple square off

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Facebook and Apple are fighting an increasingly high stakes battle over user privacy and access to the iOS App Store, deepening a rift between two of the most powerful companies in Silicon Valley.

Why it matters: The two companies, along with Google and Amazon, are being challenged over a range of issues, from abuse of power to violations of privacy to allowing hate and misinformation to flourish. By trading accusations, Facebook and Apple could just be handing more ammo to critics and regulators — but at the same time, conflict between these giants could be read as a sign of competitive life and a rebuttal to antitrust charges.

