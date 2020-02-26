29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House passes bill to make lynching a federal hate crime

Orion Rummler

Photo: Aaron P. Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

The House voted 410-4 on Wednesday to pass legislation to designate lynching as a federal hate crime.

Why it matters: Congress has tried and failed for over 100 years to pass measures to make lynching a federal crime.

  • Independent Rep. Justin Amash (Mich.) and three Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.), Ted Yoho (Fla.) and Louie Gohmert (Texas) voted against the bill.
  • Yoho told CNN's Manu Raju that the bill was "an overreach of the federal government" that tramples on states' rights.

Catch up quick: The Emmett Till Antilynching Act follows a version of the bill that passed unanimously in the Senate last year. President Trump is expected to sign the act into law, per the New York Times.

  • 4,075 African Americans were lynched in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia between 1877 and 1950, according to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Go deeper: Lynching memorial forces America to reckon with its past

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGill

What to expect on tech legislation in 2020

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Bipartisan bills to protect kids online, promote and secure new technologies like 5G and autonomous vehicles, and restrain tech giants' power are a real possibility in 2020 — despite a presidential election and impeachment proceedings preoccupying Washington.

The big picture: Sweeping legislation will still struggle to gain traction, but narrower measures on issues like privacy and antitrust could help lawmakers show they can work across a bitter political divide.

Go deeperArrowJan 28, 2020
Fadel Allassan

Mississippi's six-week abortion ban struck down by three-judge panel

Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked Mississippi's six-week abortion ban on Thursday, indicating the three-judge panel finds the law unconstitutional.

The state of play: The ruling upholds a lower court's May 2019 decision. The Fifth Circuit struck down a 15-week abortion ban in December passed in Mississippi last year.

Go deeperArrowFeb 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Texas sues in Supreme Court over California travel ban to 11 states

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (L) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Photos: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images and Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images

Texas filed a lawsuit Monday asking the Supreme Court to overturn California's ban on state-funded travel to 11 states over their LGBTQ policies, arguing it is "infected with animus towards religion" and violates federal laws.

Why it matters: The case raises questions about whether the law prohibiting California government employees from traveling to states deemed to discriminate over gender identity or sexuality can stand.

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy