Lyft lays off 17% of workforce amid coronavirus pandemic

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Lyft disclosed Wednesday that it is laying off 982 employees, about 17% of its workforce, and furloughing another 288 — as well as implementing salary cuts for many employees for 12 weeks.

Why it matters: Despite its attempt to roll out new services like delivery, Lyft has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic as people remain home and largely avoid interacting with others. Rival Uber is said to be in talks to cut 20% of its employees as well, as it faces the same market shifts.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

41 countries in sub-Saharan Africa may not have full access to malaria vaccines this year due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 224,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 958,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Joann Muller

Boeing cuts 10% of its workforce as coronavirus slams demand

Completed 737 MAX aircraft on Boeing's production line in Washington earlier this month. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Boeing said Wednesday it would cut 10% of its workforce in the face of dismal demand for its planes during what is likely to be a long recovery for the airline industry from the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Boeing is facing a double whammy from the coronavirus-induced decline of air travel plus the more than yearlong grounding of its best-selling plane, the 737 MAX.

Dion Rabouin

Investors stay bullish on stocks as business confidence fades

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus pandemic persists, a divide is growing between stock investors and business owners.

The state of play: Wealthy investors remain confident about the future and their stock portfolios, while business leaders are growing increasingly worried, new surveys show.

