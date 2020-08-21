18 mins ago - Technology

Lyft exec: "Our drivers do not want to be employees"

Axios CEO Jim Vandehai (l) and Lyft Chief Policy Officer Anthony Foxx. Photo: Axios

In one of his first interviews since ride-sharing companies won its court order delay in California, Lyft's Chief Policy Officer Anthony Foxx tells Axios that drivers "don't want to be employees and want more flexibility."

The big picture: An appeals court in California Thursday granted Uber and Lyft a stay on an injunction that would have forced the companies to reclassify drivers as employees.

What he's saying: "We’re focused on what our drivers want and what they really want is independence plus benefits," Foxx said on Friday during an Axios virtual event on the Future of Transportation & COVID-19.

  • "Policymakers are finding themselves with an old toolset that doesn’t quite adapt to the 21st century and what we need is a new toolbox so to speak sot hat we can make all work meaningful whether it’s employment or whether it’s independent contracting and this moment represents an opportunity to do that."

The other side: California attorney general Xavier Becerra, who filed the lawsuit the resulted in the injunction, tweeted this week: "Companies can both classify their workers as employees and continue fostering the innovation that we deeply value as a state. For any company to suggest otherwise is a false choice."

22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Uber, Lyft win delay on court order forcing driver reclassification

Photo: Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

An appeals court in California granted Uber and Lyft a stay on an injunction that would have forced the companies to reclassify drivers as employees Friday morning.

Why it matters: The stay came just 12 hours before the companies planned to suspend their ride-hailing services across California rather than comply with the injunction. They're now free to continue with business as usual while the appeal process plays out.

8 hours ago - Technology

The fight over turning gig workers into gig employees

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The gig economy model powering a number of key tech giants threatens to break down in California, in a battle that may spill out across the country over whether gig workers should be considered employees.

Why it matters: Treating gig companies' workers as employees would guarantee them benefits and other rights they don't necessarily get as independent contractors. But the prospect presents an existential threat to the firms' business models.

33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr says he's "vehemently opposed" to pardoning Edward Snowden

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr told the AP on Friday that he is "vehemently opposed" to pardoning Edward Snowden.

Why it matters: Barr's comments come just days after President Trump said he would "look at" pardoning Snowden, who was charged under the Espionage Act in 2013 for leaking highly classified information on government surveillance programs.

