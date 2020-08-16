20 mins ago - Axios Events

Watch: The future of transportation in the COVID-19 era

Axios Chief Technology Correspondent Ina Fried hosts an event on Friday, August 21 at 12:30pm ET on the future of how people get around in the era of COVID-19.

Updated 33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 21,492,209 — Total deaths: 771,689— Total recoveries: 13,468,907Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 5,365,752 — Total deaths: 169,506 — Total recoveries: 1,818,527 — Total tests: 66,420,691Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus-connected heart ailment that could lead to sudden death in athletes — FDA issues emergency use authorization for Yale's saliva coronavirus test.
  4. Education: "Historic" laptop demand leads to shortages ahead of remote school — Why learning pods aren't a panacea for remote learning — The COVID-19 learning cliff.
  5. World: The U.S. is far behind other rich countries in coronavirus response.
Mike AllenFadel Allassan
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats call postmaster general to testify at "urgent" hearing next week

Top Democrats in the House and Senate called on Sunday for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify at an "urgent" hearing before the House Oversight Committee on Aug. 24.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers say they're being inundated with complaints that changes to the Postal Service, which the Trump administration says are aimed at efficiency, could sabotage ballot-handling. DeJoy was previously scheduled to testify before the committee on Sept. 17.

Rashaan Ayesh
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

New Jersey governor defends decision to move to universal mail-in voting

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) defended his decision to send ballots to all active registered voters, telling "Fox News Sunday" that mail-in voting during the state's July primary was "overwhelmingly successful."

Why it matters: President Trump and his campaign have sought to undermine universal mail-in voting, claiming it will lead to a "rigged election" and a delay in results.

