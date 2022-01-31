Year of the Tiger money superstitions

Every year around this time, more than 1.5 billion people stop to celebrate the start of the new year based on the lunar calendar.

Catch up quick: Lunar New Year 2022, the Year of the Tiger, begins Feb. 1.

Celebrated widely across Asia and by people of Asian descent in other parts of the world, the holiday comes with many superstitions around wealth and luck.

Cheat sheet: Don’t clean your home during the first few days of the Lunar New Year — lest you want to sweep luck away. (Hopefully, you swept away bad luck prior to the day.)

Eating sticky rice (to bond families) or foods wrapped to look like gold sycee (like dumplings for example) are also said to bring good luck.

When in doubt: Wish anyone who celebrates good fortune — or “Hope you get rich.”