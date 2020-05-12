52 mins ago - Economy & Business

Luckin Coffee fires CEO and COO for fraud

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Luckin Coffee, a Chinese rival to Starbucks that went public in the U.S. last year at a $4.3 billion valuation, fired both CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian and COO Jian Liu on Tuesday after an investigation into accounting fraud.

The backstory: Luckin disclosed in early April that its COO had fabricated around $310 million in 2019 sales — numbers the company had relied on while selling investors on both a secondary share sale and convertible bond offering.

  • That reveal caused Luckin's stock price to fall by around 80%. Today, the company's market cap is just north of $1 billion.
  • It also has sparked major due diligence questions for the Wall Street banks that led both Luckin's IPO and its subsequent offerings.
  • The company also placed six other employees on leave as a result of the investigation.

What they're saying ... Luckin today issued the following statement:

"During its ongoing internal investigation, the Special Committee of the Board has brought to the attention of the Board evidence that sheds more light on the fabricated transactions described in the press release issued by the Company on April 2, 2020. After considering such information, the Board has terminated Ms. Jenny Zhiya Qian and Mr. Jian Liu from the positions of the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Operating Officer, respectively. The Board also demanded and received from Ms. Qian and Mr. Liu their resignations from the Board. In addition to Ms. Qian and Mr. Liu, since the beginning of the Internal Investigation, the Company has placed six other employees, who were involved in or had the knowledge of the fabricated transactions, on suspension or leave."

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 4,210,074 — Total deaths: 287,158 — Total recoveries — 1,470,598Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 1,351,200 — Total deaths: 80,897 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Congress: Fauci warns of dire effects of states failing to follow reopening guidelines in Senate testimony.
  4. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Most Americans are on board with contact tracing only if administered by public health officials.
  5. Business: Consumer Price Index posts largest decline since 2008.
  6. Media: Disney+ to stream "Hamilton" movie in July, more than a year ahead of schedule.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci warns of dire effects of states failing to follow reopening guidelines

Anthony Fauci testified to a Senate committee on Tuesday that the "consequences could be really serious" for states and cities that reopen without meeting federal guidelines.

Why it matters: Dozens of state have taken steps to reopen their economies, but few — if any — have met the Trump administration's recommendations for a 14-day "downward trajectory" in reported cases and infrastructure for "robust" testing and contact tracing capabilities.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow36 mins ago - Health

Tesla emerges as focal point in reopening battles

People waiting to see the unveiling of the Tesla Model Y at the Tesla Design Center in California on March 14, 2019. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla's California factory is now ground zero in the politically fraught debate about how to revive economic activity nationwide — and the decisions can have potentially life-or-death consequences for workers.

Driving the news: Tesla CEO Elon Musk yesterday announced reopening the electric automaker's Fremont manufacturing plant in defiance of county officials.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Energy & Environment