Chinese Starbucks competitor Luckin Coffee admits to inflated sales data

Dan Primack

Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Luckin Coffee (Nasdaq: LK), a Chinese rival to Starbucks that went public last year at a $4.3 billion valuation, disclosed that its chief operating officer fabricated around $310 million in 2019 sales.

Why it matters: This raises big questions about due diligence by Luckin's IPO bankers, who subsequently worked on both a secondary share sale and convertible bond offering that relied on the inflated data.

  • Market reax: Luckin went public at $17 in May 2019. It hit a closing high of $50.02 per share in January, before the coronavirus knocked it down to $26.20 on Wednesday. One day later, it closed at $6.40 per share and is poised to open even lower today.
  • The bottom line: "An anonymous report publicized by U.S. short-seller Muddy Waters earlier this year raised suspicions about the company’s accounting. Luckin said at the time that the report was false, misleading and irrelevant. But in fact it seems very relevant. One interesting allegation, beyond the fabrication of revenue, is that Luckin manipulated order numbers in its app to give an embellished image of its business. More sophisticated investors relied on third-party vendors to collect data beyond companies’ financial statements. But if this accusation is well-founded, that means they need to pay even closer attention to the question of what data can reasonably be trusted." Jacky Wong, WSJ

Dan Primack

Airbnb looks for backups to going public amid coronavirus downturn

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Airbnb may not be through with the private markets after all, as CNBC reports that the room rental giant is fielding offers from large investment firms, although pricing remains unclear.

Why it matters: 2020 was supposed to be the year that Airbnb went public, either through an IPO or a direct listing (or a combination of the two).

Ben Geman

Oil giants announce steep cutbacks

Photo: Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Royal Dutch Shell and Total this morning announced plans to sharply cut spending and freeze share buyback plans.

Why it matters: The moves signal how cratering demand from COVID-19 and the collapse in prices are upending the outlooks for companies large and small.

Felix Salmon

Thank Boeing for sending the Dow into bear territory

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The broad U.S. stock market was not (quite) in an official bear market as of the close of trade on Wednesday — but the Dow Jones Industrial Average was. Thank Boeing for that.

By the numbers: Boeing's share price has fallen from $440 in March last year to $162 in early trade on Thursday. That's a drop of $278 per share.

