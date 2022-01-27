Petco pops up at Lowe’s

Malls may be in trouble, but big retailers haven’t given up on trying to give shoppers everything they need in one place.

Why it matters: The pandemic has prompted retailers to experiment with collaborations to win over customers who are making fewer trips and shopping more online.

Driving the news: Lowe’s and Petco are partnering on a store-in-store concept, the companies announced Thursday.

Starting next month, 15 Lowe’s stores in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina will open Petco shops inside their locations as part of a pilot program.

Lowe’s will sell more than 700 Petco products, as well as offer veterinary and grooming services.

Be smart: More people spending more time at home has meant more money being spent on DIY projects and an explosion in pet adoption.

What to watch: Whether millennials, a target audience for the concept, will love it.