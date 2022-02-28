Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Home improvement giant Lowe’s is launching its first shoppable livestreams today as interest in home projects continues to grow.

Why it matters: The renewed QVC format has risen in popularity with retailers partly because it captures two big trends that exploded during the pandemic — younger generations’ love of social video and consumers shopping more online.

For Lowe’s specifically, the shoppable livestreams are also tied to its in-store workshops to connect the store's online and offline experiences.

Details: As part of its new "DIY-U by Lowe’s" brand of virtual and in-person workshops, the chain says it will broadcast two livestreams a month from one of its stores, as well as host three monthly in-person workshops (one for kids and two for adults) in all of its stores.

The adult workshop projects (ranging from lawn care and painting, to flooring and holiday lighting) are the same as the projects in the livestreams.

As an online workshop airs, viewers can shop what they see in real-time and ask questions of hosts, who are "Lowe’s Red Vest experts."

What they’re saying: “We really want people to be participatory,” Marisa Thalberg, chief brand and marketing officer, tells Axios exclusively.

The big picture: DIY projects took off as lockdowns began and competitor Home Depot launched livestream workshops quickly in response.

Lowe’s also projects people will continue to upgrade their homes as housing inventory remains constrained.

“Millennials are now driving homeownership rates [so] there's just a new generation of DIY-ers,” says Thalberg.

What to watch: Lowe's wants to become "the social community for DIYers" and plans to introduce more gaming-like features in the future, including badges for completion and virtual high fives.