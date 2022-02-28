Lowe’s targets DIYers with livestream shopping and workshops
Home improvement giant Lowe’s is launching its first shoppable livestreams today as interest in home projects continues to grow.
Why it matters: The renewed QVC format has risen in popularity with retailers partly because it captures two big trends that exploded during the pandemic — younger generations’ love of social video and consumers shopping more online.
- For Lowe’s specifically, the shoppable livestreams are also tied to its in-store workshops to connect the store's online and offline experiences.
Details: As part of its new "DIY-U by Lowe’s" brand of virtual and in-person workshops, the chain says it will broadcast two livestreams a month from one of its stores, as well as host three monthly in-person workshops (one for kids and two for adults) in all of its stores.
- The adult workshop projects (ranging from lawn care and painting, to flooring and holiday lighting) are the same as the projects in the livestreams.
- As an online workshop airs, viewers can shop what they see in real-time and ask questions of hosts, who are "Lowe’s Red Vest experts."
What they’re saying: “We really want people to be participatory,” Marisa Thalberg, chief brand and marketing officer, tells Axios exclusively.
The big picture: DIY projects took off as lockdowns began and competitor Home Depot launched livestream workshops quickly in response.
- Lowe’s also projects people will continue to upgrade their homes as housing inventory remains constrained.
- “Millennials are now driving homeownership rates [so] there's just a new generation of DIY-ers,” says Thalberg.
What to watch: Lowe's wants to become "the social community for DIYers" and plans to introduce more gaming-like features in the future, including badges for completion and virtual high fives.