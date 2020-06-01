Louisville police chief fired after body cameras found inactive in shooting of black man

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired the city's chief of police Steve Conrad after it was discovered that police officers had not activated their body cameras during the shooting of David McAtee, a local black business owner who was killed during protests early Monday morning.

Why it matters: Mandatory body camera policies have proven to be important in efforts to hold police officers accountable for excessive force against civilians and other misconduct. Those policies are under even greater scrutiny as the nation has erupted in protest over the killing of black people at the hands of police.

Details: Louisville Metro Police and the National Guard report that they were shot at from a crowd during protests over the death of George Floyd, causing law enforcement to return fire, the Courier Journal reports.

McAtee, the owner of a popular barbecue restaurant, was shot and killed. The identities of officers and of the suspect who allegedly fired the first shot have not been released.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote in a statement on Monday: "Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event," per USA Today.

Conrad was already set to retire on July 1.

The big picture: The Louisville Metro Police are still dealing with the fallout from the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was gunned down in her own home in March as police responded to a call. Her name has been cited in recent protests along with those of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.