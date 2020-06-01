26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Louisville police chief fired after body cameras found inactive in shooting of black man

Louisville police officers during protests. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired the city's chief of police Steve Conrad after it was discovered that police officers had not activated their body cameras during the shooting of David McAtee, a local black business owner who was killed during protests early Monday morning.

Why it matters: Mandatory body camera policies have proven to be important in efforts to hold police officers accountable for excessive force against civilians and other misconduct. Those policies are under even greater scrutiny as the nation has erupted in protest over the killing of black people at the hands of police.

Details: Louisville Metro Police and the National Guard report that they were shot at from a crowd during protests over the death of George Floyd, causing law enforcement to return fire, the Courier Journal reports.

  • McAtee, the owner of a popular barbecue restaurant, was shot and killed. The identities of officers and of the suspect who allegedly fired the first shot have not been released.
  • Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wrote in a statement on Monday: "Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event," per USA Today.
  • Conrad was already set to retire on July 1.

The big picture: The Louisville Metro Police are still dealing with the fallout from the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was gunned down in her own home in March as police responded to a call. Her name has been cited in recent protests along with those of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired for excessive force against protesters

Police in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 30. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Sunday that two of the city's police officers have been fired after body cameras showed they used excessive force against two college students protesting the death of George Floyd, AP reports.

The big picture: Thousands of Americans have been protesting police brutality and racism for six days, in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, EMT Breonna Taylor, jogger Ahmaud Arbery and countless other black Americans.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

George Floyd protests: What you need to know

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Clashes erupted between law enforcement and protesters in several major U.S. cities Saturday night as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black men spread across the country.

The big picture: Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody is the latest reminder of the disparities between black and white communities in the U.S. and comes as African Americans grapple with higher death rates from the coronavirus and higher unemployment from trying to stem its spread.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammondStef W. Kight
May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Black Americans' competing crises

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

For many black Americans, this moment feels like a crisis within a crisis within a crisis.

The big picture: It's not just George Floyd's killing by police. Or the deaths of EMT Breonna Taylor and jogger Ahmaud Arbery. Or the demeaning of birdwatcher Christian Cooper and journalist Omar Jimenez. Or the coronavirus pandemic's disproportionate harm to black Americans. It's that it's all happening at once.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow