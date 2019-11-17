Trump's fading superpower on display in Louisiana governor loss

In Louisiana, "Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards claimed a second term [last night], winning a stunning victory in a heavily Republican state and beating back repeated attacks," tweets and visits by President Trump, The Advocate of New Orleans reports.

"Edwards defeated Republican businessman Eddie Rispone with about 51% of the vote, polling 40,341 ballots more than his opponent out of more than 1.5 million cast."

How it happened: "Urban ministers, organized labor and black politicians worked for Edwards, the 53-year-old who is the only Democratic governor in the Deep South," per The Advocate.

"Rispone ... had Trump at his side at rallies — along with $2 million and 60 paid staffers sent at the last minute from the Republican National Committee and millions more dollars from the Republican Governors Association."

By the numbers: As Bloomberg's Sahil Kapur notes, Trump held rallies for the Republican gubernatorial candidates in Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi, where he put the fight against impeachment front and center. The results:

Kentucky , which Trump won by 30 points in 2016, was carried by the Democrat by 0.4%.

, which Trump won by 30 points in 2016, was carried by the Democrat by 0.4%. Louisiana , which Trump won by 20 points in 2016, was carried by the Democrat by 2.6%.

, which Trump won by 20 points in 2016, was carried by the Democrat by 2.6%. Mississippi, which Trump won by 18 points in 2016, was carried by the Republican by 5.5%.

