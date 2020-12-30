Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Newly elected Louisiana GOP Rep. Luke Letlow, 41, dies of coronavirus

The late Louisiana Republican Rep. Luke Letlow. Photo: Luke Letlow/Facebook

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) died on Tuesday night after being admitted to a Louisiana hospital intensive care unit with COVID-19, his spokesperson Andrew Bautsch confirmed. He was 41.

The big picture: Letlow was due to be sworn into Congress this Sunday. He announced on Dec. 18 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to the Ochsner LSU Health ICU in Shreveport on Dec. 23.

  • Letlow was elected in a Dec. 5 runoff, replacing retiring Rep. Ralph Abraham, for whom he'd previously worked as chief of staff. Another special election will be held for Letlow's seat.
  • He's survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.

What they're saying: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) offered his condolences via Twitter to the congressman-elect's family, noting that "Louisiana has lost more than 7,300 people to COVID-19 since March, and each one of them leaves a tremendous hole in our state."

  • Edwards said he had "ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Congressman-elect Letlow's funeral."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Alexi McCammond
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris receives first dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in D.C. Tuesday morning.

Why it matters: Although the FDA has found the vaccine to be safe and effective, the 56-year-old Harris wanted to get the shot live on television as a way of bolstering public confidence in the vaccine.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden says Trump administration falling "far behind" on vaccine distribution — McConnell blocks Democrats' request to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 — Senate tide begins to shift toward $2,000 checks after Trump's push.
  2. Health: Colorado reports first known U.S. case of new coronavirus variant.
  3. Vaccine: Fauci: Vaccine numbers below target set for end of December — WHO urges vaccinated travelers to take coronavirus precautions.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: Spain to keep registry of people who refuse coronavirus vaccine — Argentina, Belarus become first countries outside Russia to deploy Sputnik V vaccine.
Axios
20 hours ago - World

WHO urges vaccinated travelers to take coronavirus precautions

American soldiers line up to receive the first COVID-19 vaccines at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: United States Forces Korea via Getty Images

World Health Organization chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a virtual briefing Monday people who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 "need to take the same precautions" as those who haven't "till there's a certain level of herd immunity."

Driving the news: Swaminathan was asked whether international travel without quarantine would be possible after mass coronavirus vaccinations. "I don't believe we have the evidence on any of the vaccines to be confident that it's going to prevent people from actually getting the infection and therefore being able to pass it on," she said.

