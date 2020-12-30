Newly elected Louisiana GOP Rep. Luke Letlow, 41, dies of coronavirus

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) died on Tuesday night after being admitted to a Louisiana hospital intensive care unit with COVID-19, his spokesperson Andrew Bautsch confirmed. He was 41.

The big picture: Letlow was due to be sworn into Congress this Sunday. He announced on Dec. 18 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to the Ochsner LSU Health ICU in Shreveport on Dec. 23.

Letlow was elected in a Dec. 5 runoff, replacing retiring Rep. Ralph Abraham, for whom he'd previously worked as chief of staff. Another special election will be held for Letlow's seat.

He's survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two children.

What they're saying: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) offered his condolences via Twitter to the congressman-elect's family, noting that "Louisiana has lost more than 7,300 people to COVID-19 since March, and each one of them leaves a tremendous hole in our state."

Edwards said he had "ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Congressman-elect Letlow's funeral."

