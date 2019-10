Republicans have been protesting an alleged lack of transparency in the impeachment process. Gohmert complained that "armed guards" were outside a secure room where depositions were recently held.

What he's saying: "Never in the history of this country have we had such gross unfairness that one party would put armed guards with guns to prevent the duly authorized people from being able to hear the witnesses and see them for themselves," Gohmert stated.

“It’s about to push this country to a civil war if they were to get their wishes. And if there’s one thing I don’t want to see in my lifetime, I don’t want to ever have participation in, it’s a civil war. Some historian, I don’t remember who, said, guns are only involved in the last phase of a civil war.”

Reality check: Only members of certain committees are permitted to hear depositions, but those committee are made up of both Republicans and Democrats.

Gohmert is not a member of a committee with access to the depositions.

