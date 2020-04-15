2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

LA mayor: Coronavirus could halt city's sports and concerts until 2021

Ursula Perano

Los ANgeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that large gatherings in the city, including sporting events and concerts, could be delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: Cities and states are grappling with plans to restart their economies while maintaining public health. Garcetti said in a conference call with his staff that reopening should begin with "essential businesses and small businesses ... phased in over a period of time [6-10 months]," per the Times.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that "the prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine," per the Times.
  • Newsom's administration has suggested that "health checks" could become the new norm when the workforce resumes, and the state may stagger school start times if students return to the classroom this fall.

Northeastern states form council for reopening economies amid coronavirus

Photo: Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that his state, along with the governors of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware, will form a regional task force to guide the easing of coronavirus restrictions. Massachusetts joined the group later on Monday as well.

Why it matters: Widespread shutdowns of nonessential businesses have caused significant economic damage not just in New York, an epicenter of the crisis in the U.S., but also in the surrounding states that rely on New York City as a business hub.

Updated Apr 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Cases surpass 600,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 610,000 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 3.1 million tests have been conducted and 51,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday.

Zoom in: More than 26,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday compared scaling up testing and contact tracing to the degree necessary to reopen the economy during the pandemic to "trying to get Apollo 13 back to Earth 220,000 miles, 50 years ago."

Updated 2 hours ago - Health
Mike Allen

Trump sees "sooner rather than later" return of pro sports

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

President Trump predicted yesterday that the Republican National Convention will open as scheduled in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 24 — "We have no contingency plan" — setting a new bar for a phased return to business in America.

The big picture: With the virus peak for New York projected to be Thursday, and for the nation April 15, Trump continued to leaven dire warnings with a sunny streak.

Apr 5, 2020 - Sports