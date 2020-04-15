LA mayor: Coronavirus could halt city's sports and concerts until 2021

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that large gatherings in the city, including sporting events and concerts, could be delayed until 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: Cities and states are grappling with plans to restart their economies while maintaining public health. Garcetti said in a conference call with his staff that reopening should begin with "essential businesses and small businesses ... phased in over a period of time [6-10 months]," per the Times.