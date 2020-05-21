Lori Loughlin and husband agree to plead guilty in college bribery scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have both agreed to plead guilty for their roles in the college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The state of play: Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, agreeing to two months in prison and a $150,000 fine among other terms. Giannulli, who will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and a charge of honest services wire and mail fraud, faces five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. They both previously pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

