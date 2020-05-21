1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Lori Loughlin and husband agree to plead guilty in college bribery scandal

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, have both agreed to plead guilty for their roles in the college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The state of play: Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, agreeing to two months in prison and a $150,000 fine among other terms. Giannulli, who will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and a charge of honest services wire and mail fraud, faces five months in prison and a $250,000 fine. They both previously pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

Go deeper... Timeline: The major developments in the college admissions scandal

Go deeper

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns in talks to join digital pharmacy Alto

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ex-Juul CEO Kevin Burns is in advanced talks to join SoftBank-backed digital pharmacy Alto, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: He'd be going from a company that was the scourge of public health officials to one that seeks to become an integral part of America's health care delivery system.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow15 mins ago - Economy & Business

China plans sweeping national security law for Hong Kong

Protesters outside the U.S. consulate in Hong Kong in November 2019. Photo: Vivek Prakash/AFP via Getty Images

China plans to implement a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong that could dramatically constrain Hong Kong's autonomy and provoke fierce backlash from pro-democracy activists.

Why it matters: Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's independent legal system prompted massive protests last year that have resumed on a smaller scale as social-distancing measures lift.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow23 mins ago - World

The Atlantic lays off almost 20% of staff

Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The Atlantic is laying off nearly 20% of staff, according to an internal note from David Bradley, the publication's chairman, that was obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: It's the latest media company that's been been forced to take drastic measures to survive the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Economy & Business