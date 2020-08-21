38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lori Loughlin and husband sentenced in college bribery scandal

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, behind her at left, leave the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 27, 2019. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, who became the face of the college admissions bribery scandal, was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday.

The state of play: Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty earlier this year over their involvement in a scheme to bribe coaches to allow their two children to be admitted into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.

  • Loughlin also must pay a fine of $150,000 and take part in 100 hours of community service.
  • Giannulli was sentenced to five months in federal prison. He will pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service. He will not have to surrender until November.

Orion Rummler
Aug 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The 6 senior Trump 2016 campaign figures to face federal charges

Photo Credit: Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, Paul Manaafort, Rick Gates, and Michael Cohen. Photos: Alex Wong/Getty Images, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Former Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon's fraud arrest on Thursday made him the sixth senior 2016 Trump campaign figure to be hit with federal charges.

The state of play: While Bannon was allegedly involved in a scheme to defraud donors to a private border wall construction project, the other five former Trump campaign officials found themselves wrapped up in the Mueller investigation.

Gigi SukinRebecca Falconer
Updated 4 mins ago - Science

In photos: California wildfires scorch 771,000 in one week

A firefighter tries to put out the wildfire on August 19. Photo: China News Service / Getty Images

California has endured more than 12,000 lightning strikes this week along with broken temperature records, resulting in 560 known wildfires spread across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.

What's new: The blazes are overwhelming the state's capacity to cope, with at least five deaths linked to the fires. Roughly 771,000 acres have been scorched and air quality is dismal, according to Cal Fire, the state’s firefighting agency.

Ina Fried
21 mins ago - Technology

Apple likens Fortnite creator to a shoplifter in court filing

Illustration: Apple

Apple on Friday urged a court not to give Epic Games a reprieve from being kicked out of iOS, saying the firm acted akin to a shoplifter by inserting its own payment system into Fortnite.

Why it matters: The battle between Apple and Epic is a high-stakes one, with Apple risking attracting even more antitrust scrutiny and Epic potentially not only seeing Fortnite permanently banned from the App Store, but also left unable to update its Unreal gaming engine.

