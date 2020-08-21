"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, who became the face of the college admissions bribery scandal, was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday.

The state of play: Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty earlier this year over their involvement in a scheme to bribe coaches to allow their two children to be admitted into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.

Loughlin also must pay a fine of $150,000 and take part in 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in federal prison. He will pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service. He will not have to surrender until November.

Go deeper ... Timeline: The major developments in the college admissions scandal