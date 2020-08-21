Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, behind her at left, leave the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 27, 2019. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, who became the face of the college admissions bribery scandal, was sentenced to two months in prison on Friday.
The state of play: Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty earlier this year over their involvement in a scheme to bribe coaches to allow their two children to be admitted into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits.
- Loughlin also must pay a fine of $150,000 and take part in 100 hours of community service.
- Giannulli was sentenced to five months in federal prison. He will pay a $250,000 fine and serve 250 hours of community service. He will not have to surrender until November.
