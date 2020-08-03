Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy rain and strong winds as it brushed past Florida on its way up the east coast toward the Carolinas on Sunday, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The latest: Isaias was 55 miles east of Cape Canaveral with winds increasing to 70 mph, the NHC said in an 8 p.m. update. Storm surge warnings were in effect for North and South Carolina. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the mid-Atlantic coast.