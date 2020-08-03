3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy

Pedestrians walk past a shuttered Lord & Taylor department store in Garden City, New York, in May. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Lord & Taylor filed for Chapter 11 protection in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday, Bloomberg first reported.

Why it matters: The 194-year-old luxury department store chain is the oldest in the United States. It's the latest retailer to declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic. Less than a year ago, Le Tote agreed to buy Lord & Taylor from Hudson's Bay Co., the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue.

Updated 7 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates: Global cases top 18 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases surged past 18 million on Sunday night, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 688,300 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. Over 10.6 million have recovered.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 25 mins ago - Science

Isaias strengthens along Florida's coast as tropical storm threatens Carolinas

A wave crashes ashore as Tropical Storm Isaias passes throughJetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy rain and strong winds as it brushed past Florida on its way up the east coast toward the Carolinas on Sunday, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The latest: Isaias was 55 miles east of Cape Canaveral with winds increasing to 70 mph, the NHC said in an 8 p.m. update. Storm surge warnings were in effect for North and South Carolina. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the mid-Atlantic coast.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Thousands evacuated as Southern California fire grows

A firefighter from Carpinteria monitors a flare-up along a ridge as the Apple fire burns north of Banning in Cherry Valley, California, on Aug. 1. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California firefighters were tackling multiple fires on Sunday — including a massive wildfire that's burned some 20,000 acres in the south of the state and prompted mandatory evacuations over the weekend.

The big picture: As California remains an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., some 15 separate fires are raging across the state. The Apple Fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, KTLA reports. About 7,800 people were under evacuation orders as hundreds of firefighters battle the blaze. But none of the fire had been contained by Sunday evening, per CalFire.

