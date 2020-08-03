Pedestrians walk past a shuttered Lord & Taylor department store in Garden City, New York, in May. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
Lord & Taylor filed for Chapter 11 protection in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday, Bloomberg first reported.
Why it matters: The 194-year-old luxury department store chain is the oldest in the United States. It's the latest retailer to declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic. Less than a year ago, Le Tote agreed to buy Lord & Taylor from Hudson's Bay Co., the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue.
Go deeper: The impending retail apocalypse